23-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)

According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Bellingham.

Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 5 near milepost 248, near Lake Padden.

23-Year-Old Isaac L Dykstra was traveling northbound when his car left the road.

The car then struck a guardrail multiple times before coming to a stop facing the opposite direction on the right shoulder.

Dykstra was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the WSP.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 15, 2022

Source: Spokesman