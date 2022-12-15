Read full article on original website
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line. Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's ...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 19 – Dec. 25
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events, and plenty of regular events, perfectly planned for the family and singles. Whether you feel like rockin' around 40 brilliantly designed Christmas trees in Union County, slicing up Georgia's...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Community overlooking Gwinnett minor-league field sold
An Alexandria, Virginia-based real estate developer purchased the 252-unit, baseball-themed Fieldhouse apartment community overlooking the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ home field in Lawrenceville. Built in 2021, The Fieldhouse is “filled with baseball-themed amenities” that provide views of Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league team, including a rooftop lounge...
fox5atlanta.com
Where you can see spectacular holiday light displays in Georgia
Is your idea of celebrating the holiday season a spectacular light show?. It's likely there's a light display nearby for your family to enjoy!. Here are a few places to go in Georgia to see elaborate holiday lights:. Lights of Joy. Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. Hours: 6 p.m....
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the Southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Announces 2023 Priorities
The Georgia Department of Education today announced its 2023 priorities, which will guide its work during the 2023 legislative session and beyond. “As we look toward 2023, we will remain laser-focused on investing in academic recovery and preparing Georgia’s students for a stronger future,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I look forward to working with the Georgia General Assembly and other partners to strengthen supports and opportunities for students, support for public education, school safety, and the teaching profession and educator pipeline. We have an enormous opportunity as we move beyond the pandemic to build a public education system that is truly centered on the needs of Georgia students.”
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County schools to pause part of discipline policy, superintendent says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said the school district has "progress in mind" as it pauses implementation of part of its student discipline plan. Watts said the district is pausing required "restorative practice intervention." Restorative practices are meant to repair relationships damaged when altercations...
fox5atlanta.com
What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle
A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers
TIFTON — Whether they show up whole in a candy bar, are transformed into a sandwich spread or lend earthy notes to a spicy curry, peanuts are an important part of foodways in the U.S. and of cuisines from around the world. Georgia is the No. 1 peanut-producing state...
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Red and Black
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens
A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Clients want high-end Georgia home builder arrested
High-end home builder Mikel Muffley was in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was at court and heard both sides of this unusual case.
