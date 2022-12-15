ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DawgsDaily

TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line.  Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 19 – Dec. 25

ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events, and plenty of regular events, perfectly planned for the family and singles. Whether you feel like rockin' around 40 brilliantly designed Christmas trees in Union County, slicing up Georgia's...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Community overlooking Gwinnett minor-league field sold

An Alexandria, Virginia-based real estate developer purchased the 252-unit, baseball-themed Fieldhouse apartment community overlooking the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ home field in Lawrenceville. Built in 2021, The Fieldhouse is “filled with baseball-themed amenities” that provide views of Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league team, including a rooftop lounge...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Where you can see spectacular holiday light displays in Georgia

Is your idea of celebrating the holiday season a spectacular light show?. It's likely there's a light display nearby for your family to enjoy!. Here are a few places to go in Georgia to see elaborate holiday lights:. Lights of Joy. Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. Hours: 6 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Announces 2023 Priorities

The Georgia Department of Education today announced its 2023 priorities, which will guide its work during the 2023 legislative session and beyond. “As we look toward 2023, we will remain laser-focused on investing in academic recovery and preparing Georgia’s students for a stronger future,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I look forward to working with the Georgia General Assembly and other partners to strengthen supports and opportunities for students, support for public education, school safety, and the teaching profession and educator pipeline. We have an enormous opportunity as we move beyond the pandemic to build a public education system that is truly centered on the needs of Georgia students.”​​
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County schools to pause part of discipline policy, superintendent says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said the school district has "progress in mind" as it pauses implementation of part of its student discipline plan. Watts said the district is pausing required "restorative practice intervention." Restorative practices are meant to repair relationships damaged when altercations...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle

A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens

A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
ATHENS, GA

