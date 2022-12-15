ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

fox8live.com

Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero. A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of...
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian's death in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday night. According to police, Timothy Warden Jr., 24, of Loranger, was walking in the roadway on Louisiana Highway 10 near Jackon Road when he was struck by a GMC.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Christmas is back in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The Harahan Christmas Parade is back for 2022. The parade was on Saturday, Dec. 17, and started at Oasis Truck Stop on Jefferson Highway and ended on Folse Avenue. The Harahan mayor released the following statement:. "Mayor Tim Baudier would like to thank everyone for coming...
HARAHAN, LA
NOLA.com

'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer

Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that injured one man on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets around 11:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

