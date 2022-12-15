Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
fox8live.com
Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - If you walk down 9th street in Gretna, you can almost see the exact path that the EF-2 tornado took last Wednesday (Dec. 14), and the wake of destruction it left behind. The sight can be demoralizing and depressing, but only if you let it. “You...
fox8live.com
Tornado damaged Marrero Winn Dixie store re-opens
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few days from Christmas, there are signs of progress in the cleanup from Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes. One of those big steps forward happened on the Westbank in Marrero. A heavy tarp and a temporary framed-up wood entrance greeted customers at the re-opening of...
WDSU
Temporary shelter and blue tarp installation being offered to Jefferson Parish tornado victims
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish government and GOHSEP are partnering to offer temporary housing in the form of travel trailers located in Bayou Segnette State Park to Jefferson Parish residents affected by Wednesday's tornadoes. They are also offering blue tarp installation to people with damaged rooves. In...
fox8live.com
180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
fox8live.com
Pastor looks to future after tornado decimates 180-year-old church in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers community. But in a matter of seconds last Wednesday (Dec. 14), the church was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said, ‘Pastor, you’re...
Suspect flees scene after shooting on Onzaga Street wounds a man
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Onzaga Street that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Five robberies, attempted robberies reported in 24 hours in New Orleans; four armed
The New Orleans Police Department has released some startling numbers when it comes to robberies and attempted robberies in the last 24 hours.
Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
fox8live.com
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of gunmen attempting an armed robbery deliberately shot dead a man’s dog Saturday (Dec. 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 50-year-old man was approached by “an acquaintance” and another man in the 2400 block of Alvar Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim was asked to produce fraudulent breeding papers for a dog, but declined.
Man shot several times in the Seventh Ward
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a male victim suffering several gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Three people hurt in 2 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left three people injured. According to police, two people were shot and injured at the 2200 block of South Claiborne around 1:03 a.m. Initial reports show that the two victims were at the location when...
WDSU
Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian's death in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday night. According to police, Timothy Warden Jr., 24, of Loranger, was walking in the roadway on Louisiana Highway 10 near Jackon Road when he was struck by a GMC.
WDSU
Christmas is back in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The Harahan Christmas Parade is back for 2022. The parade was on Saturday, Dec. 17, and started at Oasis Truck Stop on Jefferson Highway and ended on Folse Avenue. The Harahan mayor released the following statement:. "Mayor Tim Baudier would like to thank everyone for coming...
NOLA.com
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
fox7austin.com
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans. Richard Rivera said his car was parked, but his dashcam ran the entire time as the EF-2 tornado moved through. Video shows debris flying, even flipping a truck right in front...
WDSU
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that injured one man on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets around 11:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
WDSU
A pipe-bursting freeze is likely in the New Orleans area Friday and Saturday mornings
NEW ORLEANS — Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic air will dive south and arrive to Southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday night. Around midnight...
