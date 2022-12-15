ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berthoud, CO

Multi-party decision making behind Colorado road closures

Every winter, plow truck drivers from the Colorado Department of Transportation work tirelessly to keep the roads open. Despite their best efforts, however, severe weather and road accidents do result in some road closures. These closures are a result of a collaborative effort between CDOT, local law enforcement, and highway patrol officers and are predominantly based on a series of observations made by personnel active on the scene. Although one of the main priorities of the CDOT is to ensure the roads remain open, it is in the best interest of the public to close the roads when the accident risk becomes too high.
On Water in the West

Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
Denver’s C and F Light Rail Routes Closed Permanently

The inaugural trip of RTD’s E, F, and R light rail extension leaves Ridge Gate station in May 2019. | KelseyBailey / Shutterstock. “The Regional Transportation District is ending any hope for a return of regular service on the C and F light-rail lines next month after suspending them during the pandemic in early 2020,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post in an article that requires an email to access without a subscription.
Jarring shelter-in-place alert for Lakewood wakes up most of JeffCo

A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons

Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home

Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver

Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
