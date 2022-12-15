Read full article on original website
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Westword
Residents Call for Public Hearings on Proposed Warehouses in Jefferson County
The former location of a research and development site for the mining industry operated by Cyprus Amax Minerals in Jefferson County could become an industrial trucking and business park, which has nearby residents concerned and calling for the county to intervene. “These buildings have outlived their useful life and need...
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
realvail.com
Multi-party decision making behind Colorado road closures
Every winter, plow truck drivers from the Colorado Department of Transportation work tirelessly to keep the roads open. Despite their best efforts, however, severe weather and road accidents do result in some road closures. These closures are a result of a collaborative effort between CDOT, local law enforcement, and highway patrol officers and are predominantly based on a series of observations made by personnel active on the scene. Although one of the main priorities of the CDOT is to ensure the roads remain open, it is in the best interest of the public to close the roads when the accident risk becomes too high.
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Bow to the snowplow in Colorado
Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
PLANetizen
Denver’s C and F Light Rail Routes Closed Permanently
The inaugural trip of RTD’s E, F, and R light rail extension leaves Ridge Gate station in May 2019. | KelseyBailey / Shutterstock. “The Regional Transportation District is ending any hope for a return of regular service on the C and F light-rail lines next month after suspending them during the pandemic in early 2020,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post in an article that requires an email to access without a subscription.
Jarring shelter-in-place alert for Lakewood wakes up most of JeffCo
A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons
Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
KDVR.com
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facility
Rendering of the Tall Tales Ranch community.Photo byTall Tales Ranch. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Schweiger Ranch Foundation donated 4 acres to build a community for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Lakewood Police issue apology after erroneous warning message
Residents who receive alerts from Jefferson County's emergency alert system, LookOutAlert, received a rude awakening Sunday morning: A lockout alert only meant for a small number of people in the Lakewood area. The alert was originally intended for those living near where Lakewood Police were arresting a suspect. Instead, it...
Structure fire in Boulder County leaves home a ‘total loss’
According to the Boulder Police Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday regarding a structure fire at a residence on the 4500 block of 19th Street in Boulder.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
