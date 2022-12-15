Not a question. How are these people going to read the Constitution or anything that matters to our history. I dropped off a package at FedX and had the name and address written clearly on a piece of very nice stationery. The poor little boy helping me said, I can’t read cursive, I couldn’t believe it. How are these people going to assimilate? Love them all but have no idea what life is going to hand them….sad because we have failed them big time.
it's sad to know that some people can't read cursive I learned it in school we had penmanship everyday for I believe 30 minutes it's a shame they quit teaching it that's another vote for homeschooling my grandkids are going to learn to write cursive and read cursive
There must have been different methods of writing in cursive. My mother, who was born in 1923 and went to grammar (elementary) school in the 1930's mentioned the Palmer method and the Pittman method. She said they were taught to move the forearm when writing, rather than the fingers to prevent finger cramps. My mother also took a course in shorthand in high school. That's something you don't hear about anymore either. Does anyone teach shorthand anymore? Does anyone today even remember how to do it?
