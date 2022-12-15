Read full article on original website
Chad Stokely
3d ago
I pray that all three of them are called because our elderly do not deserve to be mistreated stole from or taking advantage of it in any way
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
TBI: Reward offered for Gatlinburg homicide suspect
A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been named on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Fugitive Friday" list.
wvlt.tv
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials asked the public for help in finding a fugitive. KPD said they are searching for Jomo Berry, 44 of Cordova, on several outstanding felony warrants, including multiple attempted murder charges. Those charges come from domestic-related shootings, according to KPD. On...
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County. Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic...
SCSO: Sevier Co. officials searching for missing woman last located in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in search of Tammy Bohanan. SCSO made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning. Bohanan's family last spoke with her on Thanksgiving, and since then, they have not had communication, SCSO said. Her last known whereabouts...
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.
Sevier County Sheriff looking for woman last heard from on Thanksgiving
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a woman who was last heard from on Thanksgiving.
Officer says ‘biggest pill dealer’ was caught in Hamblen County bust
Three people are facing charges after police found over $100,000 in cash and $30,000 worth of pills during a search warrant that caught the "biggest pill dealer in the area," according to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.
WBIR
KPD east moved to temporary office building
KPD will no longer be in their offices on Walker Blvd. in north Knoxville. Now they are operating out of the safety building on Howard Baker Junior Ave. downtown.
wvlt.tv
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
wvlt.tv
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
WATE
Missing teen found again after going missing twice
A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice. Missing teen found again after going missing twice. A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
Investigation of threats at Cocke County school leads to arrest
An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a juvenile Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Silver Alert canceled...
Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of sneakers from Loudon County store
Dana Green still has footwear to sell at ReStock Sneakers, just not as much as she used to have in her store.
wvlt.tv
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
Wave 3
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
WATE
Bird Control Efforts in Maryville
Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said...
wvlt.tv
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Sevierville Police Department have asked for help in tracking down four people who they say stole $1,700 dollars worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s Home Improvement. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said surveillance video shows...
Comments / 2