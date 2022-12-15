ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KEVN

Extremely cold air moves in for the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Brutally cold temperatures next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Winter weather impacting west river

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, portions of I-90 will be closed Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Heavy snow still to come for some

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Support after crash; snow falling; rape suspect in court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived a collision with a train last Wednesday. KELOLAND Weather...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day four of the Lakota Nation Invitational did not disappoint as teams battled on “Championship Saturday.” Plus, the South Dakota Mines basketball teams saddled up in the King Center as they took on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Despite nasty snowstorm, LNI boosts Rapid City’s economy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Events can bring in crowds of people, which can impact local businesses and influence sales. In December that big event is the Lakota Nation Invitational. Businesses, city offices, and highways were shut down this week due to the weather, and that impacted many businesses, especially...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy