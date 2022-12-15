Read full article on original website
KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
KEVN
Brutally cold temperatures next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
KEVN
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
hubcityradio.com
Winter weather impacting west river
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
kotatv.com
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms. Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms, a covered meter can cause an issue with the...
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don't use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, portions of I-90 will be closed Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.
KELOLAND TV
First-responders urge fire safety while staying home in the winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm continues in South Dakota, it’s important that people stay home and stay warm. However, that also means it’s vital to be aware of heating sources in your home. From a space heater and candles to your oven and...
KEVN
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the Pennington County Search and Rescue team responded to a call about a missing person near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. And while the person was located and saved, this situation highlights the dangers of not heeding no-travel advisories during severe weather.
newscenter1.tv
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Is the storm over? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is this winter storm over? What can we expect in the next 24 hours? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more of your questions live at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
KEVN
Heavy snow still to come for some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
sdpb.org
Considering the low flows in Rapid Creek, the brown trout and sustaining something wild in all of us
It was an odd thing to be doing, I suppose, in the middle of a blizzard. Or at least in the middle of what they were calling a blizzard, outside of town, at least, where the interstate was closed and snow carried by wind gusts topping 50 mph was blotting out vast stretches of the landscape.
newscenter1.tv
Dig out of your driveway: You won’t want to miss Rowan Grace and Judd Hoos tonight at the Park in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- You have seen both of them on the national stage, but Friday night, Judd Hoos and Rowan Grace will be performing at The Park in Rapid City at 9:00 p.m. Judd Hoos performed on American Song Contest this last April and as many of you know, Rowan Grace climbed her way to the top 10 on NBC’s The Voice this season.
KELOLAND TV
Support after crash; snow falling; rape suspect in court
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived a collision with a train last Wednesday. KELOLAND Weather...
kotatv.com
LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day four of the Lakota Nation Invitational did not disappoint as teams battled on “Championship Saturday.” Plus, the South Dakota Mines basketball teams saddled up in the King Center as they took on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
KEVN
Despite nasty snowstorm, LNI boosts Rapid City’s economy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Events can bring in crowds of people, which can impact local businesses and influence sales. In December that big event is the Lakota Nation Invitational. Businesses, city offices, and highways were shut down this week due to the weather, and that impacted many businesses, especially...
