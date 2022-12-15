Read full article on original website
Scott Wohlford
3d ago
hopefully they change their requirements for the rest of Tennesseans I agree it should cover kid's but it's impossible to get if you're male or don't have kids at home it's one sided which is not fair to most of Tennessee that needs it! there's adults who need medical care and medicines also
Mel
3d ago
Unless it is a single mom or dad or elderly let it go!! Everyone else Get out work and pay for your own insurance just like other adults! Free rides need to stop! Working people are tired of footing the bill!
Report: TN childcare costs rise above in-state college tuition
The yearly cost of childcare in Tennessee is more expensive on average than in-state college tuition, according to a new report from Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE).
What you need to know this winter about invasive strep and your kids
Doctors believe that these flu cases could be causing a deadly type of strep throat too called invasive strep.
WATE
TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels
The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations next week. They're offering the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. TN still seeing ‘very high’ flu levels. The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations...
Covington Leader
Threlkeld: Cases of respiratory viruses on the rise in Tennessee
Flu cases across Tennessee continue to rise in numbers. The Centers for Disease Control reported the percentage of patients visiting sentinel clinics in Tennessee with respiratory and flu-like illnesses was 11.9 percent last week. The CDC baseline is 3.1 percent. Tennessee joined Kentucky, Ohio, Washington, District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska with the highest number of cases of flu-type illnesses in the United States.
thunderboltradio.com
Gov. Lee provides update on independent review of TDOC protocol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided a status update Friday on the independent, third party review of the lethal injection protocol at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). “We have received the third-party report and will now conduct a full assessment of the findings and determine. the...
Ballad COVID cases highest since early September, up 55% in 2 weeks
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health hospitals is up 55% in the past two weeks to 127, while the number in intensive care has doubled to 16 during that period. Ballad’s weekly COVID data report also shows that six COVID patients are on ventilators in Ballad hospitals […]
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
FOX NEWS – An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Dog flu outbreak in U.S. states ahead of holiday travel
Ahead of the holiday season, those travelling may want to consider a making sure their furry companions are up to date on their flu vaccines as some states are reporting outbreaks of canine influenza.
‘What are our options?’: Residents travel out of state for abortions as new poll shows TN voters want exceptions to the law
A new study by Vanderbilt University showed 75 percent of Tennessee voters think abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest.
Poll: 67% of TN voters oppose limits on transgender people’s access to healthcare
Ahead of the start of a new legislative session, Tennessee Republicans have said they will limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This comes as a new poll from Vanderbilt University is reporting what Tennessee voters think about limiting healthcare access for trans people.
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to DCS crisis
On Wednesday, lawmakers said they would set a year-long timeline for the department. Lee said new plans for funding will help find solutions.
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
ABC7 Chicago
DOT workers find human heart in salt pile in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. -- Workers made a startling discovery while preparing for inclement weather in Tennessee. Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were gathering at a salt storage facility when they came across a rock-like object. It turned out to be an adult human heart. The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is...
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn? Vote to name TDOT’s snowplows this winter
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has opened voting to name four snowplows from resident submitted names.
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
wjhl.com
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in...
