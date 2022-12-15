Read full article on original website
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said. Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the group of boys who had assaulted him around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
New Jersey Globe
Jersey City councilman cited for leaving scene of accident, driving unregistered vehicle
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon, who led the calls for the resignation of one of his colleagues after a hit-and-run crash in July, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car and left after leaving a note. The owner the vehicle Solomon hit...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Multiple people arrested in Paterson high school brawl that involved guns, prosecutor says
The police arrested multiple people in connection with a fight and gun-involved incident at John F. Kennedy High School, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police charged a 17-year-old, 14-year-old, and 15-year-old, and an 18-year-old for their role in the Friday incident. At 10:55 a.m., police officers stationed...
Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee
A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street. The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.
N.J. high school fight leads to seizure of 3 guns, arrests
Three juveniles and an adult were arrested and three handguns seized following a fight at a Paterson high school on Friday morning. Police responded to John F. Kennedy High School shortly before 11 a.m. for a fight involving multiple students, according to a release issued Sunday by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilman Solomon issued 3 summonses after hitting parked car, leaving note
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon was issued three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident and driving an unregistered vehicle after hitting a parked car and leaving a note. “Yesterday at 10 a.m., I took my children holiday shopping at Lee Sims. While parallel parking I scraped...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
'Clueless' Maplewood Carjacker Needed Surgery After Trying To Steal DEA Agent's Jeep: Report
A "clueless" carjacker from New Jersey is facing federal charges after he tried to steal an undercover DEA agent’s government-issued Jeep in Manhattan, reports the New York Post. The agent was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9...
GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers
A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood
Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday. Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night. After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed. Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to...
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
Burglar Stole Items From Watchung Family's Safe: Prosecutor
A 42-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for stealing from a family's safe in Watchung, authorities said. Randolph C. McLeod was charged with burglary, theft and several other charges. The theft occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Johnston Drive, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P....
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Driver Dead After Tractor Trailer Pushes Her Disabled Car Into 2 Other Trucks On NJ Turnpike
A 32-year-old North Bergen woman died when her car became disabled on the New Jersey Turnpike and was pushed by a tractor trailer into two other vehicles, killing her early Friday, Dec. 16, authorities said. Zadira Reyes' Hyundai Elantra broke down on the northbound side in the travel lanes of...
