Clifton, NJ

Daily Voice

NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said. Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the group of boys who had assaulted him around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street. The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. high school fight leads to seizure of 3 guns, arrests

Three juveniles and an adult were arrested and three handguns seized following a fight at a Paterson high school on Friday morning. Police responded to John F. Kennedy High School shortly before 11 a.m. for a fight involving multiple students, according to a release issued Sunday by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street

A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers

A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Burglar Stole Items From Watchung Family's Safe: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for stealing from a family's safe in Watchung, authorities said. Randolph C. McLeod was charged with burglary, theft and several other charges. The theft occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Johnston Drive, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P....
WATCHUNG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

