Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Westfield City Council approves labor contract with police patrol officers
WESTFIELD — After a year of negotiations and arbitration, the City Council last week approved the recently signed Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition Succession Agreement for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. In presenting it to the council on Dec. 15 for a vote, Councilor Brent Bean II said...
Westfield residents, councilors skeptical of proposed City Charter changes
WESTFIELD — A public hearing on seven of the 20 topics being discussed by the City Council’s ad-hoc Charter Committee brought out more opposition than support, especially in extending the mayor’s term to four years. Councilor Dave Flaherty, the committee chair, said the committee chose to host...
Hampden Police reminds everyone about gun safety
An incident in Hampden Saturday is highlighting the importance of following fire arm storage regulations.
Holyoke victim identified in Pine Street shooting
A 22News follow up now on another shooting in Holyoke. The District Attorney has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets.
‘Sky is the limit’ for 1st graduate of novel Springfield court program
For a moment, the typically somber atmosphere of Courtroom 2 in Springfield District Court broke with an air of celebration as a unique legal proceeding came to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon. Hampden County prosecutors and defense counsel alike had reason to celebrate as an ambitious endeavor spearheaded by District...
Holyoke Police sent to High Street for shooting
The Holyoke Police Department was sent to The Unicorn on Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
People in Business: Dec. 19, 2022
Holyoke Community College welcomed Jane Johnson Vottero, of Wilbraham, as its new director of marketing and strategic communications. Vottero joins HCC after 21 years at Springfield College, where she has worked as manager of editorial services, publications director, director of executive communications, and, most recently, editorial director. Her work includes award-winning publications, executive speech writing, supervision of creative and volunteer teams, advertising campaigns, newspaper reporting, freelance correspondence, development writing, web writing, video production, and strategic communications for businesses, nonprofits, and political and social issue campaigns.
Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs
WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Business Monday ETC: Dec. 19, 2022
Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Springfield-headquartered and one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers, was recently awarded the Award of Excellence in Retail by the Retailers Association of Massachusetts and inducted into the Retail Hall of Fame. Recipients are nominated by their industry peers and local chambers of...
Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
Lenox police looking for shoplifting suspects
Lenox Police are looking for two suspects who they said are accused of shoplifting from Marshall's.
Springfield firefighters to host toy giveaway
SPRINGFIELD – The city’s Fire Department and the International Association of Firefighters Local 648 will be hosting a toy distribution for families in need. The distribution will take place between 6 and 9 p.m., Monday, at Station 8 on 33 Eastern Ave. and the Carew Street Fire House, 1212 Carew St., fire officials said.
Holyoke shooting inside downtown bar leaves 1 man injured
HOLYOKE – A man was shot multiple times inside a downtown bar Saturday night in front of other customers. The victim is in stable condition after being brought to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment, Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said. Police were called to The Unicorn, 126...
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Community Holiday Festival at the Eastfield Mall
The Eastfield Mall is hosting the annual Community Holiday Festival on Saturday.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 11 to Dec 17. There were 36 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 792-square-foot home on Fern Street in Florence that sold for $374,000.
thereminder.com
Craft 32 changes hands, but several licensing issues remain
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council Licensing Committee discussed potential licensing issues regarding the restaurant Craft 32, 53 North Main St., when they met on Dec. 8. Town Clerk Jeanne Quaglietti, who is also the clerk of the council, said the business has been sold to John...
Eric Lesser holds ‘Western Mass Appreciation Event’ at the White Lion Brewery
We are closing in on 2022, and one local leader is taking this time to connect with the Western Massachusetts community.
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
