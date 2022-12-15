ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

People in Business: Dec. 19, 2022

Holyoke Community College welcomed Jane Johnson Vottero, of Wilbraham, as its new director of marketing and strategic communications. Vottero joins HCC after 21 years at Springfield College, where she has worked as manager of editorial services, publications director, director of executive communications, and, most recently, editorial director. Her work includes award-winning publications, executive speech writing, supervision of creative and volunteer teams, advertising campaigns, newspaper reporting, freelance correspondence, development writing, web writing, video production, and strategic communications for businesses, nonprofits, and political and social issue campaigns.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs

WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
WESTFIELD, MA
Business Monday ETC: Dec. 19, 2022

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Springfield-headquartered and one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers, was recently awarded the Award of Excellence in Retail by the Retailers Association of Massachusetts and inducted into the Retail Hall of Fame. Recipients are nominated by their industry peers and local chambers of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Medical Notes: Dec. 19, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield firefighters to host toy giveaway

SPRINGFIELD – The city’s Fire Department and the International Association of Firefighters Local 648 will be hosting a toy distribution for families in need. The distribution will take place between 6 and 9 p.m., Monday, at Station 8 on 33 Eastern Ave. and the Carew Street Fire House, 1212 Carew St., fire officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke shooting inside downtown bar leaves 1 man injured

HOLYOKE – A man was shot multiple times inside a downtown bar Saturday night in front of other customers. The victim is in stable condition after being brought to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment, Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said. Police were called to The Unicorn, 126...
HOLYOKE, MA
Craft 32 changes hands, but several licensing issues remain

EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council Licensing Committee discussed potential licensing issues regarding the restaurant Craft 32, 53 North Main St., when they met on Dec. 8. Town Clerk Jeanne Quaglietti, who is also the clerk of the council, said the business has been sold to John...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
