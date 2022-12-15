Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
A Christmas miracle: Voice of the Youth gives free gifts to 700 Sacramento-area children
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven hundred children from the Sacramento area received a Christmas miracle Sunday. The organization Voice of the Youth held its annual gift giveaway at the VOY Impact Center in South Sacramento. With help from the community, 3,000 toys were spread out across the parking lot, allowing...
macaronikid.com
Our Night at Enchant Sacramento
If you love Christmas Lights-MILLIONS of them, ice skating, speciality shopping, delicious food, live entertainment and much much more...then a trip to Enchant in Sacramento is a must!!!. It was on our family's Christmas bucket list to attend Enchant in Sacramento and it did not disappoint!!!!. Not only is the...
KCRA.com
900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
KCRA.com
Preserving history: Work underway to preserve 4 Sacramento trolleys from early 1900s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Work is being done to preserve four historic Sacramento trolleys. Sacramento Regional Transit is partnering with the Western Railway Museum to remodel the trolleys, which range in age from 1909 to 1929. Robert Immergluck with the museum said one of the cars was built in downtown...
KCRA.com
Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
KCRA.com
Blessings in a Backpack group holds toy and grocery giveaway in Sacramento County
Blessings in a Backpack and Unity of Sacramento held a grocery and toy giveaway on Saturday for families in need, thanks to help from community donations. The drive-thru event at Unity of Sacramento distributed a box of groceries plus a wrapped back of toys for the holidays. Each bag had...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit
Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
KCRA.com
'This is the good part': Three beavers released back to Sacramento park after diesel spill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three beavers are back home at a pond in Tanzanite Community Park in Sacramento. The animals spent weeks in rehabilitation after a "malfunction" caused diesel to be released onto a concrete loading dock and then into a storm drain. On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Department...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Yolo County historic bridge with art or graffiti? You decide
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — On a rural road west of Davis is a uniquehistoric bridge crossing Putah Creek. Its architectural design alone makes it a rare historic gem in California. However, if you take the time to drive north along Stevenson Bridge Road toward Putah Creek, you can't miss...
KCRA.com
Sacramento area vendors, retailers want last-minute holiday shoppers for last-minute business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the Saturday before Christmas and Hanukkah, Sacramento-area retailers and small business vendors hope the Grinch they call inflation doesn't ruin the holidays. At the Holiday Makers Market in DOCO, the Downtown Commons, and retail stores, a steady stream of shoppers made the rounds. (Video above:...
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire
WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
mix96sac.com
Your Backyard Fruit Can Help Feed Hungry People in Sacramento
If you have fruit trees in your yard, then you know how hard it is to eat or use all of the fruit before it spoils. A local group wants to help you put that fruit to good use…feeding hungry people in Sacramento. Community Fruit is a program started...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County says hundreds are seeking shelter from cold temps, more than usual
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid the recent cold temperatures, the unhoused population is seeking overnight shelter at unseen numbers in the Sacramento area, officials said. Sacramento County opened up a few overnight shelters three weeks ago and began a motel voucher program before Thanksgiving. The Paul Wright Building, located at...
getnews.info
Missing Roseville Girl Located Just Days After USPA was Tasked with Locating Her
“Kidnap Recovery Agent of USPA Nationwide Security. Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA.”. Aeris Hammock went missing a few days before USPA Nationwide Security took the case. A media blitz, intelligence agents working around the clock, a former Navy SEAL investigating, and cutting-edge technology brought a positive outcome. Late...
Fox40
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Shelter dog – Cindy Lou (A822507) Open Tuesday – Sunday Noon-5pm, Wednesday until 6pm.
