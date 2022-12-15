Read full article on original website
Wendy Quist
3d ago
Suwannee River Water Management District voted to let Nestle drain our waters. They are also draining in California unlawfully 🤔and in Michigan .Need to put the blame where it belongs. Sick of ignorant people. Do your research before you speak 👍In California the drought started getting bad Nestle was asked to stop and they pretty much gave them the middle finger and kept draining. I know this all started over a possible ice rink but, the water was brought up in ignorance.
5
Tommy Long
3d ago
Being homeless doesn't mean some are without working skills...maybe focus on helping some homeless obtain jobs at these construction projects, like an ice rink.
2
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
MCBOCC will consider an application for a sand mine in Orange Springs
Dozens of residents in the tiny enclave of Orange Springs say a proposed sand mine, if approved, will forever ruin their community’s tranquil character, destroy crucial wildlife habitat and taint adjacent Orange Creek and nearby critical natural water resources. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to...
fox35orlando.com
Dog saved after fire rips through Central Florida home
OCALA, Fla. - A dog was saved by firefighters after a fire ripped through an Ocala house Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire at the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle around 2:42 p.m. When they arrived, a single-story home was on fire with smoke showing from a front window, firefighters said.
ocala-news.com
Truck hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on I-75 in Marion County
A pickup truck that was hauling approximately 6,000 pounds of onions caught on fire in Marion County on Saturday evening. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1 and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a freight vehicle fire that was reported on Interstate 75, just south of exit 354.
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
villages-news.com
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
hernandosun.com
Bell promises responsible government, smart growth as Mayor of Brooksville.
Blake Bell promised the people of Brooksville smart growth and responsible municipal government as he presided over his first meeting as Mayor of the City of Brooksville during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Brooksville City Council (BCC). City council members unanimously chose Bell to fill the post vacated by former Mayor Pat Brayton. The Council also unanimously voted for David Bailey to serve as Vice Mayor.
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa Man faces theft charges in Citrus County after adjudicated guilty in Marion County for similar crime
A Homosassa man is sitting in the Citrus County jail facing charges theft and trafficking in stolen property. On Monday Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved Christopher Scott Manco, 38, from the Marion County jail and placed him in the Citrus County jail.
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury
A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
villages-news.com
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
southarkansassun.com
Drunk Man Arrested After Setting Police Car On Fire In Florida
Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested after setting a police car on fire n Florida. According to police, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time, says Sabes. On December 7, Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested for allegedly setting a sheriff’s police car on fire. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time. This incident happened around 5 p.m. when Tarduno exited a bar in Spring Gill, Florida after drinking. While he was walking, Tarduno saw the police car and allegedly decided to just set it on fire. Tarduno got a bag of trash from a dumpster, placed it under the police car, and set the trash on fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag of trash was placed directly under the gas tank. As a result, the car suffered severe damage.
