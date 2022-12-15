Read full article on original website
Sunrise Before A Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This sunrise was the calm before the storm earlier this week in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
Truck load of onions catches fire in Ocala, firefighters say
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue said a fire burned nearly 6,000 pounds of onions. On Saturday, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 75, near U.S. 27., at around 8:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a truck hauling an open trailer filled with several...
Dog saved after fire rips through Central Florida home
OCALA, Fla. - A dog was saved by firefighters after a fire ripped through an Ocala house Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire at the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle around 2:42 p.m. When they arrived, a single-story home was on fire with smoke showing from a front window, firefighters said.
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury
A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer. This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive. Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle...
Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog
Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
Missing Florida teen found dead hours after disappearing, deputies say
A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala
Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
MCBOCC will consider an application for a sand mine in Orange Springs
Dozens of residents in the tiny enclave of Orange Springs say a proposed sand mine, if approved, will forever ruin their community’s tranquil character, destroy crucial wildlife habitat and taint adjacent Orange Creek and nearby critical natural water resources. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to...
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
‘Dad, back up!’: Florida man records troop of monkeys diving into river after brawl
We've all heard the saying "no more monkeys jumping on the bed," but how about jumping into a river?
Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday
Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
