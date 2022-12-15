Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Two sentenced in separate fatal DWI cases in Jackson County
Two people were sentenced Saturday in two separate fatal DWI crashes in Jackson County, Missouri. Twenty-seven-year-old Colby Byrd was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a DWI crash that killed two people and injured two others in independence on Feb. 10, 2021. Court...
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in Independence early Sunday morning
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating the death of a man discovered early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about an injured person in the area of South Brookside Avenue and Truman Road. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim...
KMBC.com
2 KCI airport officers hurt: 1 in crash, 1 injured in shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a Kansas City International Airport police officer was shot early Friday. Kansas City police were called to North Bern Street and Northwest Cookingham, just as you enter the airport, to investigate an incident involving an airport officer just before 5 a.m.
KMBC.com
Firefighters investigate cause of fatal fire in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to East 28th Street near Van Brunt Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. They say the house was heavily boarded up and believed to be vacant. Firefighters say someone who doesn't live...
KMBC.com
KCI Airport police officer shot Friday morning expected to fully recover
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer with the Kansas City Airport Police Department is expected to fully recoverafter being shot early Friday morning. According to KCI spokesman Joe McBride, the unidentified officer is a woman who’s tenured with the department. He said it was the first shooting of...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, MO police looking for missing 14-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are looking for a missing teenage girl. Officers say 14-year-old Tarronee Burris was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road. At the time she disappeared, Burris was wearing a black...
KMBC.com
Belton Police shoot, kill man holding a gun
BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Belton police officer. Belton police said officers were called to investigate an armed disturbance in the 100 block of West Hargis Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said when officers...
KMBC.com
Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
KMBC.com
Highlighting the Helpers: Shoe Kansas City
We're shining a light on the 'helpers' in our community this holiday season. Here's a look at how Shoe Kansas City helps the greater Kansas City metro.
KMBC.com
Nonprofit organization provides hundreds of presents to local children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for families who have lost a loved one — especially for children, but one organization is stepping in to help. The nonprofit "Children of Homicide Victims" held their fifth-annual Gift to Heal event Saturday. Dozens of children were there — all of them impacted by gun violence in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
13-year-old Kansas City girl claims another national boxing title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The USA Boxing Nationals were held last week and several fighters took home titles. Among them was this 13-year-old girl from Kansas City who is making a habit out of it. Her nine championships all tell the story of an impressive young career. Brijhana Epperson,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Jewish community celebrates start of Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah. Members of Kansas City’s Jewish community gathered to celebrate with a public menorah lighting. Union Station was also lit blue Sunday night to mark the beginning of the holiday and to bring awareness to the rise in antisemitism.
Comments / 0