Clay County, MO

KMBC.com

Two sentenced in separate fatal DWI cases in Jackson County

Two people were sentenced Saturday in two separate fatal DWI crashes in Jackson County, Missouri. Twenty-seven-year-old Colby Byrd was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a DWI crash that killed two people and injured two others in independence on Feb. 10, 2021. Court...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in Independence early Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating the death of a man discovered early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about an injured person in the area of South Brookside Avenue and Truman Road. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

2 KCI airport officers hurt: 1 in crash, 1 injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a Kansas City International Airport police officer was shot early Friday. Kansas City police were called to North Bern Street and Northwest Cookingham, just as you enter the airport, to investigate an incident involving an airport officer just before 5 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters investigate cause of fatal fire in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to East 28th Street near Van Brunt Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. They say the house was heavily boarded up and believed to be vacant. Firefighters say someone who doesn't live...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City, MO police looking for missing 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are looking for a missing teenage girl. Officers say 14-year-old Tarronee Burris was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road. At the time she disappeared, Burris was wearing a black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Belton Police shoot, kill man holding a gun

BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Belton police officer. Belton police said officers were called to investigate an armed disturbance in the 100 block of West Hargis Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said when officers...
BELTON, MO
KMBC.com

Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

