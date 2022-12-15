Read full article on original website
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Luxury San Francisco condo prices nosedive as crime, drug use continue battering city: study
Condo prices in San Francisco's downtown areas have plummeted as remote work has kept people out of cities, and crime and homelessness issues have continued to persist in the city.
Portnoy rips FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as ‘scam artist,’ blasts ‘crying’ left over Musk ‘doxxing’ rule
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy discusses a previous business deal with "scam artist" Sam Bankman-Fried, and ripped "a lot of crying from the left" over new Twitter rules.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Great American Family shakes up Christmas movie season
Faith and family-based Great American Family has joined the Christmas movie competition with an around-the-clock Christmas movie schedule through New Year's Day in direct competition to Hallmark, Lifetime and others
Third-largest Tesla stock owner says Elon Musk should step down as CEO
Electric car manufacturer Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder KoGuan Leo is demanding that CEO Elon Musk be replaced by the board of directors.
Culture wars of 2022 reveal America's corporate leaders desperate to please lefty activists above all else
In 2022 the culture wars exposed just how fragile many of America's CEO are when it comes to trying to please activists over business interests. What is behind the shift?
Doctor warns 'tridemic' could get worse if masks mandated again
A New York City doctor is warning that bringing back mask mandates — especially for kids — could make the "tridemic" worse.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Former Disney chief Bob Chapek ousted after CFO worked behind his back, report says
Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was reportedly ousted and replaced following actions by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Christine McCarthy, and other executives.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasts Rep. Adam Schiff in deleted tweet: 'Your brain is too small'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Democratic congressman Adam Schiff clashed over free speech on the platform after Twitter suspended a number of journalists from the platform.
Goldman Sachs considering cutting bonuses by 40%: report
Goldman Sachs may cut the bonus pools for 3,000 investment bankers by at least 40%, the highest cut since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report.
Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball auction missing screwballs
The 62nd home run ball hit by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to top the $3 million sale price for Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball sold in 1998
Stuart Varney: The ‘open’ border’s ‘true cost’ is becoming obvious
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney discusses the cost of Biden’s open border as his administration fails to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border.
Accounting firm that issued proof of reserves report for Binance halts service to all crypto clients
The accounting group that issued a proof of reserves report posted by crypto giant Binance last week has paused the service to all its crypto clients.
FTX in photos: Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas, new CEO John Ray III testifying and more
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas arrest and the FTX hearings this week gave us a glimpse at many of the players emerging in this financial collapse which could be bigger than Enron.
Canada revokes Nord Stream sanction waiver despite European energy woes
Canada has revoked a temporary sanction waiver issued to allow repairs to the Nord Stream pipeline and said Putin showed no intention of getting the pipeline back up and running.
Tom Brady sued by Patriots fan who lost $30K in FTX collapse
A New England Patriots fan who invested $30,000 in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has joined a lawsuit against former quarterback Tom Brady, who endorsed the platform.
Former Twitter employee sentenced to prison for sharing confidential info with Saudis
A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison this week for providing confidential data about users to Saudi Arabian officials.
