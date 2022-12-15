Thursday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Masataka Yoshida on a five-year contract. Designated INF Jeter Downs for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Khalil Dorsey to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated DB Lonnie Johnson to return to practice from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Eemil Viro from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Olle Lycksell from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled LW Cameron Morrison from Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Curtis Hall from Maine (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Cincinnati (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Marco Farfan to a three-year contract.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Daniel Chica.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred D Derek Cornelius to Malmo FF (Swedish Side).
|College
NCAA — Named Charlie Baker president.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
