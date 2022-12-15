ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Masataka Yoshida on a five-year contract. Designated INF Jeter Downs for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Khalil Dorsey to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated DB Lonnie Johnson to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Eemil Viro from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Olle Lycksell from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled LW Cameron Morrison from Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Curtis Hall from Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Cincinnati (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Marco Farfan to a three-year contract.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Daniel Chica.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred D Derek Cornelius to Malmo FF (Swedish Side).

College

NCAA — Named Charlie Baker president.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

TEXAS STATE
