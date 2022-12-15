Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'
Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
