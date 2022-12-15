Read full article on original website
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore
Four years after appearing on The Bachelor, Seinne Fleming married. during an ultra-private ceremony in Anguilla. "We are overjoyed to announce that we're officially married!," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 16, along with . "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Gisele Bündchen Says She’s “Recharging With My Little Ones” After Tom Brady Divorce
Watch: Gisele Bundchen Makes Red Carpet Return After Tom Brady Divorce. Gisele Bündchen is enjoying some fun in the sun amid the holiday season. The supermodel, who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 with ex Tom Brady, recently shared a glimpse into her vacation with their children. Alongside snaps of the trio posted to Instagram Dec. 18 from their trip to Brazil, Gisele noted that she was "recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart]."
The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Ryker Pratt
Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up. The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series...
Nicky Hilton’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Presents Inspired by Her Famous Family
We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's collections with French Sole and Sun House. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Watch: Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death. Tyler Perry is reflecting on his mental health journey following the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a video posted to Instagram Dec. 14, the filmmaker expressed his "shock" following the dancer's death by suicide at age 40...
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
White Lotus Fans Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past
He left Disney and checked into the White Lotus. Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On White Lotus, Adam plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a...
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Debuts Edgy New Hairstyle With Metallic Waist Trainer Look
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. It's Wednesday Addams like you've never seen her before. Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character on the Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, has debuted an edgy new look. The brunette actress traded in her medium-length locks for a sassy, chopped, layered bob. In a Dec. 16 Instagram post and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old showcases her new hairstyle while wearing a metallic, chained waist-trainer over a black, semi-sheer, white collared maxi dress with black platform pumps.
Jen Shah Reveals If She Will Be Attending RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. One notable face will be missing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's upcoming season three reunion. Currently awaiting her federal fraud case sentencing on Jan. 6, Jen Shah took to Instagram to explain why she won't be joining co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose—as well as host Andy Cohen—on this season's reunion special.
See "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays...
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video of Leeches Squirming Over His Stomach
My bloody BFFs. On Dec. 16, Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to share a hair-raising video of himself getting up close and personal with some slimy, blood sucking leeches. In the...
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be
Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered...
Gabby Windey Explains Why the "Door Is Open" to Dating Vinny Guadagnino Now
Watch: Gabby Windey "Excited" to See Vinny Guadagnino on DWTS Tour. Gabby Windey may have actually found love on the dancefloor. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite has stoked dating rumors with her playful online flirting with Dancing With the Stars co-star and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino after Gabby was named DWTS runner-up last month.
