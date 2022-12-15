Read full article on original website
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
These 11 Disney-Themed Christmas Treats Are Almost Too Cute To Eat: Here's Where To Go In Orlando To Try 'Em AllUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Villages Daily Sun
Churches helping kids, families in need this Christmas
Pastor Derrick West understands what it’s like not to have a merry Christmas. “When I was growing up, my family struggled,” said the co-founder of Encounter Church in Wildwood. “I know what it’s like to not have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning or even have a tree for that matter.”
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
Villages Daily Sun
Toys for Tots marks 75 years of service
Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.
orangeobserver.com
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology celebrates grand opening in Winter Garden
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology recently celebrated its grand opening in Winter Garden. The privately owned medical practices are known for having served the Central Florida area for 25 years. The businesses offer services and specialties including gynecology and women's health, obstetrics, mental health screening, prenatal care, and infertility counseling. The...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee exotic pet store burglarized
A burglar targeted an Ocoee exotic pet store overnight and stole a number of reptiles, including the owner's pet black dragon, Onyx. Imperial Reptiles & Exotics owner Alejandro Estrada is asking for the community's help locating the suspect and recovering the animals. We need the community's help," Estrada said. "We...
westorlandonews.com
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Asks to Get Cats & Dogs Home for the Pawlidays
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is asking local residents to consider adopting cats and dogs in a pitch to get them all “home for the pawlidays.”. Due to increased costs in everything from food to housing, Pet Alliance is seeing a decrease in local adoptions this holiday season. The local shelters in Orlando are near capacity.
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Sunday Market Offering One More Chance To Shop Local For Holidays
The Eustis Fresh Market, brought to you by Whimsy Market and Crafted Scent Bar, is offering locals once last market on Sunday, Dec. 18 for any last minute holiday shopping. The market takes place at Ferran Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We are focusing on local, handmade crafts,...
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
villages-news.com
Villager celebrates 80th birthday in style at Rose Plantation
A Villager celebrated her 80th birthday in style at the Rose Plantation in Fruitland Park. Claudia Jaques of the Village of Liberty Park was joined Wednesday by friends from the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her sister, Janet Allister of the Village of St. Charles, also joined in the fun.
Villages Daily Sun
Beauty and style, a car with skirts, and a long garage
When Rich and Marty Weiner began looking for a home in The Villages nearly 10 years ago, they had one very specific requirement. The garage had to be more than 17 feet long to accommodate their 1959 Ford Fairlane Sunliner convertible. After looking at more than 10 houses, the Sunliner...
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
villages-news.com
Wreaths Across America efforts pay tribute to fallen veterans at Florida National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America efforts paid tribute Saturday to fallen veterans who have been laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. Thirty thousands wreaths were picked up in Columbia Falls, Maine by volunteer semi-truck drivers and delivered to the cemetery in Bushnell. The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the...
villages-news.com
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
Man allegedly hit woman with Christmas tree after she asked him to help her with dinner
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threw a Christmas tree at a woman because she asked him to help her out with dinner. According to an arrest affidavit, on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:16 p.m., officers from the Fruitland Park Police Department went to Richard Atchison’s residence regarding a battery. Atchison reportedly told police he got into an argument with the victim because the victim allegedly "slammed a utensil into hot food, which in turn splashed the right side of his face."
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
WTRF
Man hits his wife with a Christmas tree, doesn’t want to help wife with dinner
NATIONAL (WTRF) — A man allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, reports Fox5NY. Richard Atchison, 52, of Tavares, FL, “lost his temper” in the couple’s Fruitland Park home after he and his wife got into an argument.
Dog saved from home fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
