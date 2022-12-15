Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO