San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

Brock Purdy put the NFL on notice after leading the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) to a victory last week, but can he do it again in primetime against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-6)?

The rookie third-string QB outplayed Tom Brady in a pivotal Week 14 game, relying on the 49ers' plentiful array of weapons to do so. Will the Seahawks be able to quiet the hype with a win at home? The game is expected to kick off Thursday ay 8:15 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 15 game:

49ers at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-3.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-180); Seahawks (+155)

Over/under: 43

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 27, Seahawks 20

This is a spot I love for San Francisco. It has covered five of its last six, has momentum and confidence even with Brock Purdy at quarterback, and is facing a Seahawks team that has lost three of their last four, straight up, and has failed to cover each of those.

The 49ers are now down to QB3 Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury. Sergio Estrada, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17

The 49ers are on a roll, but this will be rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s first game on the road as the starter of a playoff-bound team. I like San Francisco’s defense in this one, with Purdy making just enough plays to outlast Geno Smith and the Seahawks at home on a short week.

Richard Morin: 49ers 28, Seahawks 20

It will be Brock Purdy's first test away from the Bay Area, but the Seahawks' defense has some holes that can be exploited. While it's hard to count out Pete Carroll coming up with a solid plan to put his team in a position to win, I think Purdy and Co. roll here.

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 26 , Seahawks 20

Nate Davis: 49ers 23, Seahawks 16

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 28 , Seahawks 20

