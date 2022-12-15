ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Kirk Cousins had a glossy stat line, but his Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are on the heels of a loss ahead of a matchup against Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1).

A suspect Vikings defense will need to shore up before facing Taylor, one of the NFL's premier running backs, and the Indianapolis offense. Can the Jeff Saturday-coached Colts pull off a road upset against a Vikings team trying to shoot for a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs? The game is expected to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Vikings Week 15 game:

Colts at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 24, Colts 20

This is a pair of teams I have a hard time backing; the Vikings tend to keep their games within one score and the Colts lack cohesion and have a sorely inexperienced head coach in Jeff Saturday. Indianapolis is coming off the bye. I think your money is better spent elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02d9CH_0jjy9aSV00
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with teammate Justin Jefferson after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass. Andy Clayton-King, AP

Safid Deen: Vikings 34, Colts 14

The Vikings are looking for a bounce-back win after falling in Detroit last week, and the Colts are the perfect opponent. Jonathan Taylor might make it interesting, but the Vikings are too close to an NFC North crown to let this game slip away.

Richard Morin: Colts 20, Vikings 18

I'd stay away from backing either of these teams, but a national TV game leads me to believe Jeff Saturday and Colts could rile up some chaos.

Jarrett Bell: Vikings 31 , Colts 16

Nate Davis: Vikings 27 , Colts 20

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 26, Colts 20

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

