wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
wymt.com
Pike County mission provides ‘a little bit of cheer’ to hundreds of families
MYRA, Ky. (WYMT) -The season of cheer kicked off for Manna From Heaven Outreach Friday, as the mission worked to provide toys, food, and more to the people in the Myra community. “A hand up is what we’re giving. This right here is going to be a little bit of...
wymt.com
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
WKYT 27
EKY couple struggling to repair home nearly five months after flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas will be much different for many in eastern Kentucky this year. Many still have not returned to a permanent type of home, and there is a concern about extreme cold coming. There were 260 homes lost in Knott County. 47 families with school kids...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
wymt.com
Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day. “This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
wymt.com
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and legislative leaders from across Southwest Virginia were on hand Friday at a ribbon cutting for a mine expansion in Buchanan County. The ribbon cutting follows up an August announcement from Coronado Global Resources that the company would add 181 jobs...
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
wymt.com
New documentary follows miners during Blackjewel protest
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A new documentary follows the story of Harlan County coal miners who were unexpectedly fired and left without pay, after the Blackjewel mining company filed for bankruptcy in July of 2019. Miners then blocked a train-load of coal that they had dug up and not been...
4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust
LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
Pikeville, Kentucky Psychiatrist Charged With Trafficking Heroin
PIKEVILLE, KY. – A Psychiatrist’s office in Pikeville, Kentucky, was being searched by the sheriff’s office earlier on Thursday, which led to an arrest. The office being searched is that of Dr. Jason N. Stamper, a psychiatrist in Pikeville, Kentucky, and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abingdon
Are you looking for a sortlist of hospital in the Abingdon region? In this page, you are going to know a details sortlist of the best hospital that is located in the Abingdon region. You will get a details directions, Web Address details, estimate internet users reviews, Telephone, and also...
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
wklw.com
Drug More Powerful Than Fentanyl Found In KY
Perry County’s Commonwealth Attorney is issuing a warning about a powerful drug. Carfentanil, which is 100 times stronger than the fentanyl, has been found locally. The drug is typically used in veterinary medicine to sedate large animals. Attorney Scott Blair warned that the opioid can be mixed with any recreational drug and be “immediately deadly.” There’s no word on where the drug the was discovered.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years
An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
WKYT 27
One person dead following Letcher County crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 588 near the Uz community. There was one person inside the car, but their name was not released. The person was...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
