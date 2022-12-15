ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myra, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day. “This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, leaders attend mine expansion ribbon cutting

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and legislative leaders from across Southwest Virginia were on hand Friday at a ribbon cutting for a mine expansion in Buchanan County. The ribbon cutting follows up an August announcement from Coronado Global Resources that the company would add 181 jobs...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

New documentary follows miners during Blackjewel protest

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A new documentary follows the story of Harlan County coal miners who were unexpectedly fired and left without pay, after the Blackjewel mining company filed for bankruptcy in July of 2019. Miners then blocked a train-load of coal that they had dug up and not been...
CUMBERLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
LOUISA, KY
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Abingdon

Are you looking for a sortlist of hospital in the Abingdon region? In this page, you are going to know a details sortlist of the best hospital that is located in the Abingdon region. You will get a details directions, Web Address details, estimate internet users reviews, Telephone, and also...
ABINGDON, VA
thebigsandynews.com

Two killed in Prestonsburg crash

PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wklw.com

Drug More Powerful Than Fentanyl Found In KY

Perry County’s Commonwealth Attorney is issuing a warning about a powerful drug. Carfentanil, which is 100 times stronger than the fentanyl, has been found locally. The drug is typically used in veterinary medicine to sedate large animals. Attorney Scott Blair warned that the opioid can be mixed with any recreational drug and be “immediately deadly.” There’s no word on where the drug the was discovered.
k105.com

Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years

An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky

A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
WKYT 27

One person dead following Letcher County crash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 588 near the Uz community. There was one person inside the car, but their name was not released. The person was...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy