Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by hires law firm to try to get answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Arguments set in Clay County teen’s ATV death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled arguments Feb. 9 in the DUI manslaughter conviction of a Clay County man whose son was killed when their all-terrain vehicle was struck by a truck on a rural road. Thomas Frank Clark went to the Supreme Court last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man with face covering, carrying rifle robs gas station in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast. They released surveillance video of the man inside the store, and in it you can see him walking around with a rifle. He then walks out the front door, and runs away.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Man who died in August among 31 honored at Homeless Persons’ Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community remembered the lives of 31 people experiencing homelessness who died in Jacksonville this year during a memorial ceremony Wednesday morning hosted by Changing Homelessness and City Rescue Mission. Among those honored was Wilhelm Rosa-Rivera, who died in August. He was a patient of Dr....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Putnam County deputy on leave after arrest following DUI crash in St. Johns County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and accused of driving under the influence. Deputy Sebastian Gryka, 39, was arrested Sunday in St. Johns County following a traffic crash in his personal vehicle, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Kingsland police: Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after running red light, striking Prius

An arrest has been made about a month and a half after a person was killed in a crash last month involving a semitruck and a car in Kingsland, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 2, according to the Kingsland Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a semitractor-trailer and a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Georgia 40 and the southbound ramp to Interstate 95. Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue removed and transported all three occupants of the Prius to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden Campus.
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

2nd man pleads guilty in vote fraud case, gets jail time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second man pleaded guilty in connection with a voter fraud case and was sentenced to jail time, according to Duval County court records. On Nov. 22, court records show, Devin King, 32, pleaded guilty to criminal use of personal identification and was sentenced to a year in jail, followed by probation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

