Christmas Eve, Christmas Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
News4Jax.com
Family of 13-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by hires law firm to try to get answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”
News4Jax.com
Body camera video shows JSO officers kill man who fired gun outside Philips Highway hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released two body camera videos showing two police shootings that happened in the last two months. The first video released shows the fatal shooting of Javon Jones at a motel in San Marco on Nov. 5. The Sheriff’s Office...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in double stabbing in Longbranch neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than 24 hours after one man was killed and another was critically wounded in a double stabbing in the Longbranch neighborhood, Jacksonville police announced an arrest in the case. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victims were roommates and the stabbing happened a little...
News4Jax.com
Mother of man shot by JSO officers says she hopes agency follows through with transparency policy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yvonno Kemp, the mother of Reginald Boston who was shot and killed by Jacksonville police, said Wednesday she hopes JSO’s new transparency order gives families the answers she feels she still hasn’t received to this day. Boston was shot and killed by JSO in...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff Waters implements transparency general order at JSO; 2 bodycam videos released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K. Waters on Tuesday announced that for the first time in the history of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there is now a general order that requires transparency of the agency’s members. General Order 505 will govern the release of information in criminal investigations...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder in fatal September shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Sept. 3 on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on East 13th Street. Police investigating the scene said the victim was a man...
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
News4Jax.com
Security cam captures man who set fire to parked SUV in driveway of Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A security camera placed outside a home on Jacksonville’s Northside recorded a masked man placing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail on the front hood of a car in a driveway. The video, recorded around 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, then shows him igniting...
News4Jax.com
Arguments set in Clay County teen’s ATV death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled arguments Feb. 9 in the DUI manslaughter conviction of a Clay County man whose son was killed when their all-terrain vehicle was struck by a truck on a rural road. Thomas Frank Clark went to the Supreme Court last...
News4Jax.com
5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.
News4Jax.com
Husband of caregiver, whose pandemic story inspired Gov. DeSantis, dies peacefully, his wife says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Their story captured the hearts of many people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it inspired Gov. Ron DeSantis to find a solution for long-term care visitation in Florida. Mary Daniel took a job as a dishwasher at her husband’s memory care facility in...
News4Jax.com
Man with face covering, carrying rifle robs gas station in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast. They released surveillance video of the man inside the store, and in it you can see him walking around with a rifle. He then walks out the front door, and runs away.
News4Jax.com
Man who died in August among 31 honored at Homeless Persons’ Memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community remembered the lives of 31 people experiencing homelessness who died in Jacksonville this year during a memorial ceremony Wednesday morning hosted by Changing Homelessness and City Rescue Mission. Among those honored was Wilhelm Rosa-Rivera, who died in August. He was a patient of Dr....
News4Jax.com
Baker County man who recorded self during Capitol riot convicted as charged
A former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee, who was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted during a trial in Washington, D.C., court documents reveal. Brad Weeks, of Macclenny, was convicted on charges of unlawful and violent entry into restricted government property...
News4Jax.com
Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Columbia County crash involving pickup, SUV
One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the traffic accident happened around 7 p.m. at Southwest County Road 240 and Southwest Little Road — south of Lake City. According to...
News4Jax.com
Putnam County deputy on leave after arrest following DUI crash in St. Johns County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and accused of driving under the influence. Deputy Sebastian Gryka, 39, was arrested Sunday in St. Johns County following a traffic crash in his personal vehicle, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post.
News4Jax.com
Kingsland police: Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after running red light, striking Prius
An arrest has been made about a month and a half after a person was killed in a crash last month involving a semitruck and a car in Kingsland, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 2, according to the Kingsland Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a semitractor-trailer and a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Georgia 40 and the southbound ramp to Interstate 95. Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue removed and transported all three occupants of the Prius to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden Campus.
News4Jax.com
2nd man pleads guilty in vote fraud case, gets jail time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second man pleaded guilty in connection with a voter fraud case and was sentenced to jail time, according to Duval County court records. On Nov. 22, court records show, Devin King, 32, pleaded guilty to criminal use of personal identification and was sentenced to a year in jail, followed by probation.
