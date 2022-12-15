JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”

