Mountain Xpress
Many Gen Zers in WNC explore new kinds of spirituality
When Marc Mullinax began teaching at Mars Hill University two decades ago, the school’s Southern Baptist roots were still plain to see in the student body. “I would say eight or nine people out of every 10 in my classes strongly identified as Christian,” says Mullinax, a professor of religion and philosophy. “We had a lot of people who would carry their Bibles around and talk about faith as quickly and as easily as the latest movie. It was just a topic of sharing.”
Mountain Xpress
Bear with me
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: Comedians contemplate what the holiday spirit means to Asheville
We’ve reached the end of a long and harrowing year, dear readers. Seems just yesterday we were scrubbing groceries and hoarding toilet paper in preparation for two weeks of stay-at-home. Now here we are, entering (*checks notes*) our THIRD! pandemic holiday season. While many have adopted the “new normal,”...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 12/16/22. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter. to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees. (including windchill). During...
WYFF4.com
'A place of peace': Historic Asheville church in need of repairs to continue community work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — At 113 years old, Basilica of St. Lawrence the Deacon and Martyr is a working church, museum, piece of art and a tourist attraction in downtown Asheville.Now, its members are asking for the community's help. Basilica preservation fund President Mary Everist said it has an unexplainable...
WLOS.com
Jingle Jog in downtown Hendersonville supports substance abuse prevention among area youth
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — When it's cold outside, the last thing most people want to do is get out and go for a jog, but many men and women in western North Carolina did exactly that just eight days before Christmas. The second annual Hope for the Holidays Jingle...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Forest City Christmas
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Drone used to harass children, horses at North Carolina facility
A drone is being used to harass children and horses during therapy sessions in Asheville, organization officials said.
tribpapers.com
Adopting a Pet Makes a Difference
Hendersonville – Blue Ridge Humane Society is making a plea to find homes for three of our long-term animals before Christmas. Despite the efforts of our staff, these animals are just not getting much interest and have been waiting to be adopted significantly longer than other animals in our care. The average length of stay for animals ready for adoption is 9.5 days, which means they have reduced chances of experiencing stress or sickness in a shelter environment. We strive to make all the animals in our care enjoy their time with us as much as possible, but nothing compares to having a home of their own. A home for the holidays is our dream for every animal, but especially for the animals that have been waiting longer than most.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Justin Shytle on harm reduction, naloxone and recovery
Justin Shytle moved to Asheville when he was 7 years old and remembers a childhood attending Bele Chere and skating around the former Vance Monument. But at 14, their childhood came to an abrupt end when they discovered their father dead from an overdose. The experience “opened the door for my IV drug use and mental health issues,” says Shytle, who uses they/them pronouns. They had previously experimented with smoking marijuana, drinking, taking pills and hallucinogens. But “after my dad’s death, I went right to shooting pain pills and heroin,” they explain.
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
WLOS.com
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
FOX Carolina
Fire officials investigating fire in Travelers Rest
North Greenville Fire and Greenville Co. deputies are investigating a fire that happened on Locust Hill Road on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Multiple people came out to the wreath-laying ceremony at a cemetery located on Powdersville Road in Easley on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Officials closing roads due to flooding...
theonefeather.com
Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
Mountain Xpress
Roney, left off oversight committee, questions APD spending
Asheville City Council’s consent agenda typically consists of noncontroversial business that is approved with little discussion. That wasn’t the case Dec. 13. At the request of Council member Kim Roney, six consent agenda items pertaining to the Asheville Police Department were singled out for discussion and separate votes. Over an hour of deliberation and public comment followed, with 23 residents speaking during the normally swift portion of the meeting.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Buncombe tax appraisal system may be as good as any other
It’s clear in the article “Tax Tuning: Buncombe Tries to Fix Its Property Tax Appraisal System” [Nov. 30, Xpress] and previously published articles, that Mr. Minicozzi from Urban3 has little understanding of the mass appraisal process. The assessor is not equipped with adequate money or personnel to appraise each property so that the tax roll is perfect in Buncombe County.
WYFF4.com
3 people steal thousands in glasses from Greenville store, leave in BMW, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators in Greenville said they are looking for three people accused of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of glasses from a store and left in a BMW. The theft happened on Dec. 11 at LensCrafters on Haywood Road. (Scroll down for pictures from police of the suspects...
