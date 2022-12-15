Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
newyorkalmanack.com
Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow
It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
newyorkalmanack.com
1,300 Acres Protected in Taconic Mountains
The recent acquisition will connect the Taconic Ridge and Berlin State Forests, preserve open space, and expand recreational opportunities. The acquisition will be added to the Taconic Ridge State Forest and provides a critical connection between the Taconic Ridge and Berlin state forests, linking together more than 12,000 acres of state forests. New York State purchased the parcel for $890,000 through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
newyorkalmanack.com
Broadalbin Public Boat Launch Comments Sought
The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments for the Broadalbin Public Boat Launch Draft Unit Management Plan (UMP). The public is invited to submit input on the draft plan, which will guide...
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
newyorkalmanack.com
Many Trails of the Stockbridge Munsee Mohicans
The Bennington Historical Society will host “Many Trails of the Stockbridge Munsee Mohicans – The History of the Mohican People of this Region,” a presentation set for Sunday, December 18th, at the Bennington Museum, in Bennington, Vermont. Stockbridge-Munsee Community Tribal Historic Preservation Manager Bonney Hartley will share...
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
NEWS10 ABC
Over a foot of snow in Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake
Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago. It happened while Breglia and his...
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
Hochul signs legislation to create “Blue Alert” system
"We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement," Gov. Hochul said.
iBerkshires.com
Soldier On Receives Boost From Haddad Toyota
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Christmas came early for Soldier On when they were awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. On Friday, Haddad Toyota presented the organization with a $10,000 matching check that accompanied a Veterans Day fundraiser. For...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
