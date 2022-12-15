ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow

It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
NORTHVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

1,300 Acres Protected in Taconic Mountains

The recent acquisition will connect the Taconic Ridge and Berlin State Forests, preserve open space, and expand recreational opportunities. The acquisition will be added to the Taconic Ridge State Forest and provides a critical connection between the Taconic Ridge and Berlin state forests, linking together more than 12,000 acres of state forests. New York State purchased the parcel for $890,000 through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Broadalbin Public Boat Launch Comments Sought

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments for the Broadalbin Public Boat Launch Draft Unit Management Plan (UMP). The public is invited to submit input on the draft plan, which will guide...
BROADALBIN, NY
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Many Trails of the Stockbridge Munsee Mohicans

The Bennington Historical Society will host “Many Trails of the Stockbridge Munsee Mohicans – The History of the Mohican People of this Region,” a presentation set for Sunday, December 18th, at the Bennington Museum, in Bennington, Vermont. Stockbridge-Munsee Community Tribal Historic Preservation Manager Bonney Hartley will share...
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Over a foot of snow in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
TANNERSVILLE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake

Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
MAYFIELD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jill and Cassie become Radio City Rockettes for a day

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High kicks and dazzling costumes! A movie filmed partially in Troy premiered on the Hallmark Channel last month. “A Holiday Spectacular” follows a woman who dreams of becoming a Radio City Rockette—and in her honor, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Jill Szwed stepped into the heels of a Rockette to […]
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Soldier On Receives Boost From Haddad Toyota

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Christmas came early for Soldier On when they were awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. On Friday, Haddad Toyota presented the organization with a $10,000 matching check that accompanied a Veterans Day fundraiser. For...
PITTSFIELD, MA

