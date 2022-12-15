Read full article on original website
Times-Online
Nine VCSU football players have been named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes
Nine Valley City State University football players have been named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes, the NAIA national office announced recently.. The NAIA Scholar-Athlete award recognizes student-athletes who succeed in the classroom while handling the heavy time demands of being an athlete.
In Bismarck – A Perfect PowWow At Kirkwood Mall
Here is another fact for you - it is NEVER a bad time to quench your thirst. Sure we have seen enough blizzards come and go through Bismarck and Mandan this year, and looking at the extra chilly forecast for next week - temps below zero degrees - does that make you crave lemonade? Well if you shook your head NO you'll change your mind once you enter the Kirkwood Mall.
kxnet.com
Busy bar crowd in Bismarck
KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
Bismarck Mandan Weather Related Announcements For Friday
A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for all of our listening areas including Bismarck Mandan until Friday, December 16th at 6 pm. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon and tonight. Northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour gusting up to 50 miles per hour. This will create blizzard conditions.
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
kxnet.com
Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck
Gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan's Sunset Drive Thursdsay night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For Area
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for a majority of our area until 6 am on Friday. Heavy snow and winds will affect the area, including Jamestown, Valley City, Oakes, and Carrington. Meteorologist Todd Hamilton with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said areas of central North Dakota including the James River Valley could see up to 6 inches of snow this afternoon with high winds…
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Garbage and Recycling Collections Delayed
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Due to the continued weather conditions and blowing snow, there will be NO garbage or recycling collection this weekend, December 16 through December 18, 2022. Normal routes will resume Monday, December 19, 2022. Recycling Schedule:. Wednesday’s A and B routes will be collected Wednesday, December 21,...
newsdakota.com
Christmas Food Box Distribution Set For December 19th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Food Pantry Christmas Food Box distribution is set for Monday, December 19th from noon to 4pm at the South Central Transit garage in Valley City. Director Pat Hansen said that the Barnes County Senior Center is open once again serving meals...
KFYR-TV
No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers behind the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan said there will be no ceremony or wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 17, due to this week’s weather. The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on...
KFYR-TV
Update to stabbing in Bismarck on Wednesday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant for attempted murder and terrorizing has been issued for Chad Blevins, 28, of Bismarck in connection to Wednesday’s stabbing on Patriot Dr. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Patriot Dr at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday for a stabbing. A 32-year-old male...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
740thefan.com
North Dakota trucker arrested in hit-and-run injuring Nebraska State Trooper
LINCOLN, Neb. – A North Dakota man has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly. After...
KFYR-TV
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
newsdakota.com
Final Approval of Renaissance Zone Incentives
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – At the combined city committee meeting, the Finance and Legal committee considered a resolution for final approval of Renaissance Zone incentives for the property located at 213 1st Ave N in downtown Jamestown. The current site of The Full Monte Salon and Spa. The incentives include...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Highway Department Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Motorists are being asked to get stranded vehicles off the road being it is hampering efforts by Barnes County snow removal crews to get snow and ice off county roads. No travel is advised until crews can get roads cleared in Barnes County and...
KFYR-TV
A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.
