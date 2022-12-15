ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena

He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
BEAUMONT, TX
GATOR 99.5

Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Country’s Lee Brice Coming To Kinder, Louisiana

Another great concert is headed to Southwest Louisiana as it has been announced that country music singer Lee Brice is coming to Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that the country music rocker will be making a stop in January of 2023. Get ready for a big night of country music from an artist and songs you know and love.
KINDER, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Tickets On Sale Now: Third Eye Blind Performing In SW Louisiana

90s rockers Third Eye Blind are coming to SWLA early next year and tickets are on sale now, so get yours before they sell out. The band was formed in San Francisco in 1993. 3be frontman Stephan Jenkins started his music career in a rap duo called Puck and Zen. They received enough interest from record labels that their song "I Wanna Be Your Friend" landed on the Beverly Hills 90210 soundtrack. They broke up soon afterward and Jenkins went on to form a rock group. They were courted by several different labels but signed with Elektra Records in 1996, and the rest is history.
KINDER, LA
GATOR 99.5

10 Of The Best Louisiana Christmas Towns

Christmas is a magical time of the year for many reasons. Of course, the first and most important is the birth of Christ. It is a time of year that calls us all to remember his biblical story and celebrate the joy of his coming into the world. It's a time of coming together, making preparations, decorating, and reuniting with family and friends.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents

Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy