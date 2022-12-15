Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Bayou Border Battle ‘Texas Versus Louisiana’ In Lake Charles Dec 19 & 20
If you are already off for the holidays and are looking for something fun to do, then you should head over and check out this event. It's called the Bayou Border battle and it is going on today and tomorrow here in Lake Charles. The event features the best high school basketball teams from Texas taking on the best high school basketball teams in Louisiana.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena
He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
Texas Country’s Casey Donahew Coming Back To Lake Charles
One of the most successful Texas Country artists in history, Casey Donahew, is coming back to Lake Charles for a big show. Casey Donahew will make a stop in Southwest Louisiana in March of 2023. Casey Donahew who is from Burleson Texas started his country music career back in 2002...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Dec. 16-18
It's the middle of December and we bet you are tired of working, shopping, or all things stressful. We are sure you're ready to forget about adulting and are ready to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend huh?. Well, that's where we come in! We...
Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
Your New Schedule For Trash Pickup For The Holiday’s In Lake Charles
The Christmas and New Year holidays are on their way, so many public entities will be closing to observe the holidays. Such is the case for the City Of Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022, and the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Country’s Lee Brice Coming To Kinder, Louisiana
Another great concert is headed to Southwest Louisiana as it has been announced that country music singer Lee Brice is coming to Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that the country music rocker will be making a stop in January of 2023. Get ready for a big night of country music from an artist and songs you know and love.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Jason Ashley & Doc Wilder Headline Big Benefit For Eric Labit This Saturday, Dec. 17 In Lake Charles
Southwest Louisiana folks always come together for a great cause and this Saturday is it will be no different. Family and Friends of Eric Labit are putting on a benefit concert, silent auctions, and food this Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles starting at 1:00 pm.
Tickets On Sale Now: Third Eye Blind Performing In SW Louisiana
90s rockers Third Eye Blind are coming to SWLA early next year and tickets are on sale now, so get yours before they sell out. The band was formed in San Francisco in 1993. 3be frontman Stephan Jenkins started his music career in a rap duo called Puck and Zen. They received enough interest from record labels that their song "I Wanna Be Your Friend" landed on the Beverly Hills 90210 soundtrack. They broke up soon afterward and Jenkins went on to form a rock group. They were courted by several different labels but signed with Elektra Records in 1996, and the rest is history.
10 Of The Best Louisiana Christmas Towns
Christmas is a magical time of the year for many reasons. Of course, the first and most important is the birth of Christ. It is a time of year that calls us all to remember his biblical story and celebrate the joy of his coming into the world. It's a time of coming together, making preparations, decorating, and reuniting with family and friends.
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Michael Boyer’s Family & Friends 3rd Annual Toy Drive In Lake Charles
Do you or someone you know need help this holiday season? If you don't need help and would like to donate to this great cause and help Southwest Louisiana families in need then that is what this program is all about!. Here is your chance to make a difference in...
Join Us For Canines & Cocktails At The Lake Charles Paramount Room
Come and support local art and culture while helping a few furry friends find a forever home just in time for Christmas. Friday, December 16th, 2022, join us for "Canines & Cocktails: A Night of Fine Dining” presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum and SWLA food guru Chef Amanda Cusey!
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office To Conduct DWI Checkpoint During The Holidays
The holidays are almost here and that means folks will flood the roadways visiting with friends and family. Folks will be going to celebrate Christmas with dinner and presents and maybe even a few adult beverages. The one week of the year when the traffic is the heaviest is between...
Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents
Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0