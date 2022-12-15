ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: FTX Collapse Puts Exchanges Under the Microscope

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKYe5_0jjy85L800

It is probably impossible to talk about cryptocurrency without mentioning the name Sam Bankman-Fried.

The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been confined to a Bahamian prison after U.S. federal officials requested his arrest on Dec. 12.

American authorities are trying to piece together the Nov. 11 implosion of his multibillion-dollar crypto empire.

"It is worth noting that even thought there is an extradition treaty between the Bahamas and the U.S., extradition is a long and complicated process," said David Lesperance, managing partner of immigration and tax adviser Lesperance & Associate.

"A simpler and faster way to get SBF into the U.S. would be to ask the Bahamian government to deport him since SBF no longer fulfills the underlying condition of possessing a valid current passport," he added.

Lesperance said that "this is such a tried-and-true method to end-around extradition that it is actually described in the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual."

Bitcoin was off slightly to $17,406.74 on Dec. 15, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was off modestly to $1,273.12, while dogecoin lost 1.1% to $0.086007.

The FTX collapse continues to affect other players in the sector.

Winston Ma, a New York University Law School adjunct professor, noted that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, paused withdrawals of the stablecoin USDC.

FTX Bankruptcy Puts Focus on Crypto Exchanges

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, had just terminated its plan to merge with Concord Acquisition, a publicly traded special-purpose-acquisition company, by mutual consent.

Ma said this comes as investor concerns about Binance’s stability grow following the collapse of FTX, as well as a report of a potential criminal investigation from the U.S. government.

"This illustrates that FTX’s bankruptcy has put the focus on crypto exchanges, the primary hubs for individual investors that offer broad services such as crypto sales, capital lending, and the safekeeping of virtual assets," said Ma, who is the author of "Blockchain and Web3: Building the Cryptocurrency, Privacy, and Security Foundations of the Metaverse."

U.S. prosecutors are considering filing money-laundering charges against Binance and some of its executives, including CEO Changpeng Zhao, according to Reuters.

Ma said that U.S. regulators, especially the Securities and Exchange Commission, are under pressure to step up enforcement of key hubs of the crypto industry after FTX collapsed.

"Despite investigating parts of the industry for over six years, the SEC has yet to sue a major crypto exchange," Ma said. "In the context of Reuters's report on the same day that U.S. Justice Department is [investigating] Binance for potential money laundering charges, it remains to be seen whether the SEC will accelerate its enforcement actions on crypto exchanges."

Frank Corva, senior analyst for digital assets at Finder, sees a lot of FUD -- fear, uncertainty and doubt -- around the solvency of Binance.

Binance Is Reportedly Under Investigation

"It almost goes without saying that if Binance goes under, digital-asset markets and the crypto industry as a whole will be set back almost irreparably," he said.

"It’s difficult to know whether people are panicking and spreading rumors about exchanges like Binance due to a PTSD response from FTX’s implosion or whether the issue of Binance’s solvency is a credible threat."

Regardless, Corva said, data show that many are moving their crypto assets from the custody of exchanges to noncustodial wallets, which give users the private keys to their assets.

"This is good in that holding digital assets in self-custody is one true way to actually own the assets," Corva said. "When you leave them in the custody of an exchange, the assets are only IOUs that are as good as the solvency of the exchange."

"And if we’ve learned anything from the FTX debacle," he added, "it’s that even exchanges that seem the most solvent may just be putting up a front."

Separately, Corva noted that crypto firm Genesis -- a major player in market making and borrowing and lending services in the crypto industry -- was the engine for crypto exchange Gemini’s Earn function, which last month halted $900 million of customer redemptions.

"Many are waiting with bated breath to see whether Genesis declares bankruptcy or whether it finds the liquidity it needs to make Gemini customers whole and to stay afloat as a company," he said.

"If Genesis goes under, digital-asset markets will likely see another leg down."

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
decrypt.co

Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
91K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy