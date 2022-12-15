ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Independence man brings holiday cheer with complex light display

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - A full time attorney works throughout the year to build on a Christmas light show display he started over a decade ago. “We started with a static display. That was about 12 years ago,” said Rick Schaumberg, an attorney who works as a court commissioner in 7 towns. “I saw this video on the Internet, where the music play the lights went with the music and I said, I want to try that.”
INDEPENDENCE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 17th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Osseo-Fairchild hosts a prep basketball doubleheader against McDonell Catholic. Prep hockey action includes Neenah vs North and RAM vs Menomonie. And Eau Claire swimming hosts the Santa Claus Invite.
OSSEO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man accused of OWI 5th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over 100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy