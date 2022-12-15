Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
60,000 toys, 500 bikes given away as Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville returns after hiatus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County tradition made its return Saturday morning. Thousands of kids got presents at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown. It was the first time the event went on as planned since 2019 because of the COVID-19...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best meal prep: Lean Impact Nutrition
Lean Impact Nutrition is back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best meal prep company. It’s simple: Just choose your plan. Customize your perfect portion sized meal based on your goals and appetite. They deliver to your door or a pickup location, you heat and enjoy!. If you aren’t...
News4Jax.com
Murder of father of 4 in Jacksonville Beach inspires toy boxes for children caught in tragedy
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Using a tragic experience to help others in heartbreaking situations, family and friends of a father of four killed in Jacksonville Beach are placing toy boxes at police departments so kids have something to do when they’re at the station. The Bexley Boxes are...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We aren’t grumpy about this repeat winner!. Grumpy’s Restaurant has — yet again — returned as your pick for Jacksonville’s best breakfast in 2022. The eatery is a full-service American & Southern-style diner developed and perfected since 1999, according to its...
News4Jax.com
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park
Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
News4Jax.com
Celestial Farms closing its doors following ongoing legal battles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a long stint to attempt to keep business thriving, Celestial Farms is officially saying goodbye in the new year. In a news release, Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc. announced the closure of its farm on Duval Road. The corporation said it’s served the Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville ER doctor: If there’s a COVID-19 spike, ‘we’re going to sound the alarm fairly quickly’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida sees colder temperatures this holiday season, COVID-19 cases are up across 90% of the country, according to the White House COVID-19 coordinator. Doctors and warning the public to get their booster shots, but according to a new study, only about 40% of adults...
News4Jax.com
Push for more accessible mental health resources heightens in Black community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the recent sudden death of the dancer and reality TV star Stephen “DJ tWitch” Boss, conversations about mental health have increased. State Representative Angie Nixon felt compelled to speak up about a tragedy that hit her family just one week before DJ tWitch took his life.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelter says scammer stole over $20,000 from bank account
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tis’ the season of giving but to scammers it’s all about taking, and nothing is off limits. The Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter says a scammer stole thousands from their bank account with fraudulent transactions. “Unfortunately, a fraudster was able to duplicate one of...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
News4Jax.com
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
News4Jax.com
ON SALE NOW: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets
Don’t be left out of one of the biggest parties to start 2023. The fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) and The Porter Firm, return on Friday, February 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Center for Performing Arts on the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man dies in Southside Boulevard crash near JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a deadly crash on Southside Boulevard heading northbound on the ramp toward JTB Eastbound. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JFRD, one person was confirmed trapped and another died. According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, two...
News4Jax.com
Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
News4Jax.com
McDuff Ave. North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court reopens after deadly crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound. It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning. A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on. For unknown reasons, the SUV...
Comments / 0