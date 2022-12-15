JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.

