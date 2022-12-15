ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best meal prep: Lean Impact Nutrition

Lean Impact Nutrition is back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best meal prep company. It’s simple: Just choose your plan. Customize your perfect portion sized meal based on your goals and appetite. They deliver to your door or a pickup location, you heat and enjoy!. If you aren’t...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We aren’t grumpy about this repeat winner!. Grumpy’s Restaurant has — yet again — returned as your pick for Jacksonville’s best breakfast in 2022. The eatery is a full-service American & Southern-style diner developed and perfected since 1999, according to its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park

Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Celestial Farms closing its doors following ongoing legal battles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a long stint to attempt to keep business thriving, Celestial Farms is officially saying goodbye in the new year. In a news release, Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc. announced the closure of its farm on Duval Road. The corporation said it’s served the Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

ON SALE NOW: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets

Don’t be left out of one of the biggest parties to start 2023. The fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) and The Porter Firm, return on Friday, February 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Center for Performing Arts on the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man dies in Southside Boulevard crash near JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a deadly crash on Southside Boulevard heading northbound on the ramp toward JTB Eastbound. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JFRD, one person was confirmed trapped and another died. According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

