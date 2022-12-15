Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.

2 DAYS AGO