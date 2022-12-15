Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
abc7amarillo.com
Parents suing West Texas schools over racism, demand action over antisemitic bullying
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
KCBD
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the South Plains Apartments in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 5500 block of 58th St. around 10:15 a.m. Officials stated one person was taken to UMC for their injuries. The fire has been extinguished, however,...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral
A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try
As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton
What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
‘There’s big demand’: LEDA reveals what to expect for Lubbock’s economy in 2023
The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance said the South Plains economy is looking bright for 2023.
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted
So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
10 Lubbock Neighborhoods With the Most College Students
Whether you are a college kid looking for the best place to live and be near your peers, or you are done with school and want to avoid living near college kids, this list is for you. Lubbock has a wide variety of neighborhoods that fit anyone's needs. Whether you...
Lubbock Ranks in Top 3 US Cities with the Worst Cell Service
Something I never thought much about until moving to Lubbock was my cell service. I never had a problem with my provider or the coverage I got in Arizona, but once I move to the Hub City, I started noticing a difference. My phone would slow down a ridiculous amount,...
KCBD
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:. “The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and...
You Have To Check Out This New Lubbock Fluid Art Experience Opening This Week
Back in November, I told y'all about the new art place coming to Lubbock. I got a chance to check it out before anyone else and here is how it went. I had so much fun. I was so worried it was going to be hard because I have no artistic ability but the hardest part was picking out my paint.
fox34.com
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0