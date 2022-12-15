ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the South Plains Apartments in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 5500 block of 58th St. around 10:15 a.m. Officials stated one person was taken to UMC for their injuries. The fire has been extinguished, however,...
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
FMX 94.5

Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Awesome 98

The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try

As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Awesome 98

Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton

What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
Awesome 98

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
KCBD

Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:. “The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and...
fox34.com

1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
