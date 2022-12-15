It’s hard enough to get an affordable and reliable used car these days without the added concern over whether dealers are following commonsense laws designed to protect consumers. Two Allentown businesses and dozens of others in Pennsylvania are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office announced the charges last week. These are only accusations at this point, but they’re serious enough to compel those in the market for a used car to proceed with caution if they chose to patronize the businesses. This is a decision that people with privilege don’t have to make; we’re going to go out on a limb and say the Mercedes dealerships of eastern Pennsylvania likely aren’t a hotbed for these types of shady practices. Instead, they tend to happen at businesses catering to people desperate for transportation and short on cash… the single mother who needs to get her children to appointments, the young adult who’s trying to get to night classes at the community college, the father who just landed a decent paying job at a warehouse that isn’t along one of LANTA’s bus routes, the senior citizen on a fixed income who’s committed to babysitting the grandkids a couple days a week. If these businesses are wrongly accused, we hope they’re exonerated. If these businesses did what the AG’s office said they did, we hope they’re ashamed and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Exploiting people in poverty is among the most vile enterprises, and the AG’s office should be applauded for trying to snuff it out.

