3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Popular Easton-area pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
A popular Easton-area pub known for its pizzas, beer and casual atmosphere is planning a second location in Bethlehem. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, plans to open the new site sometime in early spring. Co-owners Jose Pinargote and John Kehm, both of Palmer Township, opened the initial Wilson location in August 2013. The new space previously occupied 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen and prior to that, Roosevelt’s 21st restaurant, at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. The 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen restaurant closed last month after about three years in operation, Pinargote said.
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort
ALLENTOWN, PA – Santa Claus is making his rounds through Allentown on Saturday, escorted by police officers and firefighters. Santa will be escorted by our firefighters and police officers to four fire stations across the city on Saturday, December 17 at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be on the lookout for kids along the way and will hand out candy canes. The first 100 children at each fire station will receive small gifts from Santa, who will meet with them at each station. Each firehouse visit will be limited to 20 minutes in order to allow Santa time to travel to The post Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort appeared first on Shore News Network.
P’burg’s parking meter plan on South Main Street is a bust. Here’s a way to fix it. | Letter
Before the Phillipsburg Town Council decided to raise $60,000 a year using parking meters, the people of Phillipsburg living or working on South Main Street had found a solution. The working residents parked at the meters at night and the South Main Street employees and customers parked at the meters...
Life at Full Throttle: A holiday visit to the Christmas City
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. My very first apartment was in the historic district of Bethlehem, Pa., also known as the Christmas City. Fittingly, Bethlehem was given its name on Christmas Eve in 1741 by members of the Moravian Church who founded a small settlement nearby. In the early 1900s, a large wooden star was constructed on South Mountain, at Bethlehem’s highest point overlooking the city. The star has been improved many times over the years and currently measures 91 feet tall and 40 feet wide. When illuminated it can be seen more than 20 miles away. That glowing star always brought me a feeling of joy as night fell on Bethlehem.
Owners of Yardley Ice House Announce a New Store Opening in Newtown
The popular ice cream and water ice shop is opening a new store in Newtown. A popular ice cream and water ice shop in Bucks County has just announced a new location being opened in a nearby town. The owners of the Yardley Ice House, located at 77 S Main...
Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors
Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors. Mike Decrosta, service manager of More Miles Automotive, throws the first tree of the competition. More Miles Automotive on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem hosts the Bethlehem Christmas Tree Toss for Charity on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to raise money for Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley Inc.'s services for survivors of domestic violence.Get Photo.
Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
Bethlehem crash leaves SUV on its roof, closes Linden Street
A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles left an SUV on its roof and closed Linden Street Friday afternoon. The collision at 12:28 p.m. in the 3100 block of Linden Street involved three vehicles, Bethlehem police said. One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
December 18, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Your kindness can help our residents feel beautiful. Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab is looking for dedicated volunteers for our Allentown site to escort our residents to our in-house beauty shop 1:00- 4:00 p.m. on Mondays. Minimum age 13. COVID vaccine card and a criminal background clearance required. Contact Kerry Magliane, 610-336-5684, kerrymagliane@lehighcounty.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Qz0c9EAB.
Families take in free movie in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County-based law firm, Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn, brought back its annual free movie event on Saturday. The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosted the event. There was live entertainment and free popcorn ahead of the presentation of the Disney hit "Encanto". "It's the...
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
Easton Dollar Savings and Trust Co. redevelopment honors past while looking to future | Turkeys & Trophies
It’s hard enough to get an affordable and reliable used car these days without the added concern over whether dealers are following commonsense laws designed to protect consumers. Two Allentown businesses and dozens of others in Pennsylvania are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office announced the charges last week. These are only accusations at this point, but they’re serious enough to compel those in the market for a used car to proceed with caution if they chose to patronize the businesses. This is a decision that people with privilege don’t have to make; we’re going to go out on a limb and say the Mercedes dealerships of eastern Pennsylvania likely aren’t a hotbed for these types of shady practices. Instead, they tend to happen at businesses catering to people desperate for transportation and short on cash… the single mother who needs to get her children to appointments, the young adult who’s trying to get to night classes at the community college, the father who just landed a decent paying job at a warehouse that isn’t along one of LANTA’s bus routes, the senior citizen on a fixed income who’s committed to babysitting the grandkids a couple days a week. If these businesses are wrongly accused, we hope they’re exonerated. If these businesses did what the AG’s office said they did, we hope they’re ashamed and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Exploiting people in poverty is among the most vile enterprises, and the AG’s office should be applauded for trying to snuff it out.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Renovated Contemporary Home in the Woods of Quakertown
A unique contemporary home in Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, flaunting modern decor in a woodsy environment. Villa Terra is a newly renovated 14-acre estate along the banks of the Cooks Creek in Bucks County. . . Originally built over 82 years ago, this unique house features...
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
Mourners gather to honor 2 fallen firefighters. See photos, plus view the service.
UPDATE: With respect and pledges to persevere, 2 fallen firefighters remembered in public service (PHOTOS) Firefighters in dress uniforms from across the region joined family and friends of two fallen comrades from Lehigh County to pay their respects Saturday. Outside the Northwestern Lehigh Middle School building hosting the services in...
20 Things To Do In Scranton PA
When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
Fourth-generation Easton resident Frank Pintabone will run for city council
Frank Pintabone is a fourth-generation Easton resident, a former Easton Area School Board member and a city businessman and investor. He’d like to add one more title to his Red Rover resume: Easton City Councilman. The lifelong South Side resident announced his candidacy Friday in front of city hall.
Two men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
