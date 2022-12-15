ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Easton-area pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem

A popular Easton-area pub known for its pizzas, beer and casual atmosphere is planning a second location in Bethlehem. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, plans to open the new site sometime in early spring. Co-owners Jose Pinargote and John Kehm, both of Palmer Township, opened the initial Wilson location in August 2013. The new space previously occupied 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen and prior to that, Roosevelt’s 21st restaurant, at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. The 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen restaurant closed last month after about three years in operation, Pinargote said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort

ALLENTOWN, PA – Santa Claus is making his rounds through Allentown on Saturday, escorted by police officers and firefighters. Santa will be escorted by our firefighters and police officers to four fire stations across the city on Saturday, December 17 at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be on the lookout for kids along the way and will hand out candy canes. The first 100 children at each fire station will receive small gifts from Santa, who will meet with them at each station. Each firehouse visit will be limited to 20 minutes in order to allow Santa time to travel to The post Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Life at Full Throttle: A holiday visit to the Christmas City

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. My very first apartment was in the historic district of Bethlehem, Pa., also known as the Christmas City. Fittingly, Bethlehem was given its name on Christmas Eve in 1741 by members of the Moravian Church who founded a small settlement nearby. In the early 1900s, a large wooden star was constructed on South Mountain, at Bethlehem’s highest point overlooking the city. The star has been improved many times over the years and currently measures 91 feet tall and 40 feet wide. When illuminated it can be seen more than 20 miles away. That glowing star always brought me a feeling of joy as night fell on Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors

Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors. Mike Decrosta, service manager of More Miles Automotive, throws the first tree of the competition. More Miles Automotive on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem hosts the Bethlehem Christmas Tree Toss for Charity on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to raise money for Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley Inc.'s services for survivors of domestic violence.Get Photo.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

December 18, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Your kindness can help our residents feel beautiful. Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab is looking for dedicated volunteers for our Allentown site to escort our residents to our in-house beauty shop 1:00- 4:00 p.m. on Mondays. Minimum age 13. COVID vaccine card and a criminal background clearance required. Contact Kerry Magliane, 610-336-5684, kerrymagliane@lehighcounty.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Qz0c9EAB.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Families take in free movie in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County-based law firm, Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn, brought back its annual free movie event on Saturday. The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosted the event. There was live entertainment and free popcorn ahead of the presentation of the Disney hit "Encanto". "It's the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Dollar Savings and Trust Co. redevelopment honors past while looking to future | Turkeys & Trophies

It’s hard enough to get an affordable and reliable used car these days without the added concern over whether dealers are following commonsense laws designed to protect consumers. Two Allentown businesses and dozens of others in Pennsylvania are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office announced the charges last week. These are only accusations at this point, but they’re serious enough to compel those in the market for a used car to proceed with caution if they chose to patronize the businesses. This is a decision that people with privilege don’t have to make; we’re going to go out on a limb and say the Mercedes dealerships of eastern Pennsylvania likely aren’t a hotbed for these types of shady practices. Instead, they tend to happen at businesses catering to people desperate for transportation and short on cash… the single mother who needs to get her children to appointments, the young adult who’s trying to get to night classes at the community college, the father who just landed a decent paying job at a warehouse that isn’t along one of LANTA’s bus routes, the senior citizen on a fixed income who’s committed to babysitting the grandkids a couple days a week. If these businesses are wrongly accused, we hope they’re exonerated. If these businesses did what the AG’s office said they did, we hope they’re ashamed and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Exploiting people in poverty is among the most vile enterprises, and the AG’s office should be applauded for trying to snuff it out.
EASTON, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Scranton PA

When most people think of Pennsylvania, the first thing that comes to mind is Philadelphia. However, there is so much more to this great state than just its largest city. Scranton, Pennsylvania, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the state with a population of about 77,000. Known...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy