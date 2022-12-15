Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December
KTBS
One injured in a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 494
NATCHITOCHES, La. - This morning at approximately 7:04am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, NPSO Rescue, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on La. Hwy 494 east of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on scene finding the driver,...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
cenlanow.com
RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered
Lake Charles American Press
Man sentenced to 9 years for injuring teenage sisters while driving under the influence
A Sabine Parish man convicted for seriously injuring two Vernon Parish teenagers while he was driving under the influence was sentenced this week to serve nine years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Ronald Lynn Graves, 64, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and...
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
kalb.com
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
KSLA
Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
KSLA
Five women arrested for stealing $6k worth of items from Ulta Beauty and leading police on high-speed chase
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
Shooting Outside of Shreveport Bars Leaves One Dead
bossierpress.com
Investigation continues into shooting that left three juveniles injured
Bossier City Police detectives are continuing their investigation this morning into a Wednesday evening shooting that left three juveniles injured, one critically. Police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022 to reports of several gun shots fired near Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting, believed to be drug-related,...
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
KNOE TV8
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
