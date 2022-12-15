ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Host the Ultimate Whodunit With 15 Murder Mystery Games to Liven up Your Dinner Party

By Vanessa Hall
 3 days ago
iStock

If you're anything like me, dinner parties are a big deal! They're so fun, usually festive and there's food! What's not to love? Dinner parties can be full of entertainment, joy and sometimes drama. Drama isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it may not be a good thing either. So what if you could control the drama? That's where murder mystery games come in!

Hosting a themed dinner party with a planned event that will have your guests so immersed in the story is the way to go. And what better way is there to do that than to make the evening into a murder mystery they get to solve? There are also plenty of options to simply play a murder mystery board game if dinner parties just aren't your style. No matter how you choose to incorporate this activity into your day or night, we have a fun list of the 15 best murder mystery games for you to choose the one that suits you!

15 Best Murder Mystery Games

1. Mystery at Magnolia Gardens, $20.99 on Amazon

You and your crew can hunt a killer with Nancy Drew while playing this game. Mystery at Magnolia Gardens, $20.99 on Amazon

2. Underwood Cellars Unsolved Mystery, $19.97 on Amazon

Calling all wine lovers! The disappearance of Ms. Underwood is set in wine country and is found to be a murder as a result of an earthquake. Underwood Cellars Unsolved Mystery, $19.97 on Amazon

3. Unsolved Case Files: Who Murdered Harmony Ashcroft? $26.99 on Amazon

There are three mysteries and clues to solve and uncover before the real work begins of solving his murder mystery. Unsolved Case Files: Who Murdered Harmony Ashcroft? $26.99 on Amazon

4. Jazz Age Jeopardy, Free Download or $24.97 for Extended Version

1920s New York had its fair share of mysteries, this game included! The free version is more than sufficient for a small gathering, but the full version includes nine additional characters and many other features that can accommodate up to 100 players! Jazz Age Jeopardy, Free Download or $24.97 for Extended Version

5. Murder Mystery Party Case Files: Mile High Murder, $21.05 on Amazon

Marisa Hightower didn't make it out alive on a flight from San Diego to London. It's up to you and your guests to find out who did it and why! Murder Mystery Party Case Files: Mile High Murder, $21.05 on Amazon

6. Body on The Boardwalk, $21.99 on Amazon

An amusement park disaster is the perfect mystery to solve for your game night! Body on The Boardwalk, $21.99 on Amazon

7. The Movie Murder Mystery Party, Free Download

This free download will have you and your friends solving the sudden death of a director at their own party. The celebration of completing a film turns dark quickly, but there are plenty of clues to help you find out how this mysterious death came about! This game is improvised, so each time you play can be different and it can accommodate 5 to 10 players. The Movie Murder Mystery Party, Free Download

8. Night of Mystery Downloads, $60.00+ at Night of Mystery

Depending on how many people are in your group, the price goes up. The smallest group option is 8 to 12 people and the largest is 20, but there is an option to upgrade if necessary. There are a multitude of mysteries to choose from as well as different themes including fantasy, holiday, modern, historical and more. Night of Mystery Downloads, $60.00+ at Night of Mystery

9. Murder at the Manor, $29.99 on Amazon

In this game the host does not know the solution, so everyone is invited to be a part of the detective work! Murder at the Manor, $29.99 on Amazon

10. Agatha Christie's The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge, $64.99 on Amazon

This complete box set provides everything your group will need to dive into the mystery of Hunter's Lodge. Agatha Christie's The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge, $64.99 on Amazon

11. There's Been A Murder, $16.99 on Amazon

This murder mystery card game is meant for 3 to 8 players, and is suitable for ages 14 and up. One player holds the Murderer card while the rest try to deduce who has it before they escape! There's Been A Murder, $16.99 on Amazon

12. My Mystery Party Games, Download $40.95+ at My Mystery Party

The many downloadable murder mysteries offered by My Mystery Party can be played solo or with groups of up to 300 people! They offer party advisers should you need assistance, boxed sets that can be shipped, props that you can order and even a blog by the author that offers helpful advice. My Mystery Party Games, Download $40.95+ at My Mystery Party

13. Murder at the Office Ugly Sweater Party, $36.99 on Amazon

Including a holiday playlist and costume ideas, Murder at the Office Ugly Sweater Party is sure to be a hit! You and your guests will solve the murder of the company's nephew who was strangled with his own ugly sweater. Murder at the Office Ugly Sweater Party, $36.99 on Amazon

14. The Champagne Murder, $17.19 on Amazon

Set in 1967 England, this murder mystery will have your group acting the part and even ad-libbing along for a guaranteed night of fun. The Champagne Murder, $17.19 on Amazon

15. Murder Mystery at the Theatre, $49.99 on Amazon

Playable with three alternate endings, this game is perfect to host a 1920s-themed dinner party! Murder Mystery at the Theatre, $49.99 on Amazon

Parade

