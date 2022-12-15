Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO