Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves
Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox ‘heavily in mix’ for Justin Turner (report)
Still seeking a replacement for Xander Bogaerts in their infield, the Red Sox are reportedly in the mix for Dodgers’ free agent Justin Turner. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the interest and tweeted:. “Red Sox heavily in mix for Justin Turner along with a couple others....
Red Sox designate Eric Hosmer for assignment
With Triston Casas ticketed to be the Red Sox full-time first baseman in 2023 and Boston in need of a spot on their 40-man roster for newly acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills, the team designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. Acquired at the trade deadline last year, Hosmer hit .244 without a...
Rafael Devers rumors: Re-signing star 3B is ‘No. 1 priority’ for Red Sox (report)
The Boston Red Sox whiffed on their chance to keep one of their key homegrown stars in town with Xander Bogaerts. Now, the team is reportedly working to make sure they don’t repeat that mistake. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Red Sox are making it...
Red Sox wanted to ‘do right by’ Eric Hosmer, who is more likely to be released than traded
The Red Sox entered the winter knowing Eric Hosmer was an imperfect fit on their roster. Instead of trying to force a square peg into a round hole in spring training, the club cut bait and designated Hosmer for assignment Friday afternoon. The timing of the move raised some eyebrows...
Red Sox, Justin Turner agree on contract for near $22M
The Red Sox have an agreement with former Dodger infielder Justin Turner as they’ve signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal worth $22 million deal. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo confirmed Joon Lee’s ESPN report. Lee tweeted:. “Third baseman Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement...
MLB Rumors: Christian Vázquez checked on Red Sox before Twins signing (report)
Before committing to play somewhere else for the next three years, former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez wanted to see if there was any chance of a return to Boston. According to the Globe’s Alex Speier, Vázquez checked with the Red Sox before signing his three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. Boston wasn’t interested. Speier wrote:
MLB rumors: Former Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez signing with Dodgers (report)
J.D. Martinez is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The former Red Sox designated hitter and outfielder has agreed to a deal believed to be worth $10 million, according to Heyman. Not counting the abbreviated 2020 season, Martinez had his worst...
Andrew Benintendi signs with White Sox: Ex-Red Sox OF gets 5-year, $75M (report)
Former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi continues to move around since leaving Boston. The left fielder on the Red Sox 2018 World Series Championship team is headed to Chicago, his third team since Boston traded him. Jesse Rogers, who covers baseball in Chicago for ESPN broke the news and tweeted:
MLB trade rumors: Red Sox approached Marlins about deal (report)
The Red Sox have approached the Marlins about a trade for a potential short-term solution at shortstop. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox have inquired about Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas as they continued their search to replace Xander Bogaerts, who signed with the San Diego Padres.
