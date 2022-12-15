ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves

Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
Red Sox designate Eric Hosmer for assignment

With Triston Casas ticketed to be the Red Sox full-time first baseman in 2023 and Boston in need of a spot on their 40-man roster for newly acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills, the team designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. Acquired at the trade deadline last year, Hosmer hit .244 without a...
Red Sox, Justin Turner agree on contract for near $22M

The Red Sox have an agreement with former Dodger infielder Justin Turner as they’ve signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal worth $22 million deal. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo confirmed Joon Lee’s ESPN report. Lee tweeted:. “Third baseman Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement...
