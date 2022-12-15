Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim will...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate shooting death in Titusville area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation Sunday after finding a man shot to death in the Titusville community. Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted by a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. When West...
Man fatally wounded in Sunday morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Birmingham on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. “Upon arrival, West Precinct […]
wbrc.com
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
wbrc.com
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting
Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
wbrc.com
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
wvtm13.com
Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
wbrc.com
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
One suspected Grinch dead, another jailed after home invaders meet armed citizen
An armed resident killed a home invader last week and scared a second away before he was eventually captured, a local sheriff’s office reported. Winston County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the crime happened Tuesday off of County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. One of two suspects...
wvtm13.com
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
Man charged with reckless murder in fiery Birmingham crash that left 1 dead
A suspect has been charged in a fiery November crash in Birmingham that left a 59-year-old man dead. Carlos Maurice Caldwell, 22, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Paul Everett Jordan. Charging documents against Caldwell state he was speeding and/or street racing when he struck Jordan’s vehicle....
wbrc.com
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 65 near mile marker 252. Police say additional information will be released after warrants are obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office....
wbrc.com
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0