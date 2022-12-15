Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of the Water Star Kate Winslet Thinks Tom Cruise Is "Fed Up" With Her
Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally playing in theaters and it featured the return of some big names from the first film such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. In addition to the returning cast, the movie also includes Kate Winslet as Ronal. Last month, it was revealed that Winslet broke a record while filming Avatar 2 that was previously held by Tom Cruise. Winslet shared that she was able to hold her breath for seven minutes and fourteen seconds while filming a scene in the film, which broke the record for an actor holding their breath during an underwater sequence. The title was previously held by Tom Cruise for holding his breath underwater for six minutes while making Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. During an interview with Insider, she joked that Cruise is probably "fed up" with hearing about the record.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Going Down
20th Century Studios has finally released the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's groundbreaking Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water will attempt to leave as much of an impact as the first film, with box office projections estimating that the film will be the biggest hit of 2022. The film has also garnered some pretty good reactions, with the film receiving a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When reviews first came out, The Way of Water had a pretty good 83% fresh rating on the review aggregator site, but now it appears that the rating is starting to go down. As of today, the Avatar sequel is sitting at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and if it goes lower than 75% it will lose it's Certified Fresh ranking.
ComicBook
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
Will the DC Universe Recast Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman?
Now, more than ever, the landscape of the DC Universe is being speculated about. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now working as co-CEOs for DC Studios, the possibility of a fully-connected universe of movie, television, and video game adaptations has arguably never been brighter. But the pair's "bible" has already led to some surprising changes to existing canon, most recently with news that Henry Cavill will be recast as Clark Kent / Superman, with a new, younger actor stepping in to play the character in a movie penned by Gunn. This, combined with the recent news that Patty Jenkins' iteration of Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works, has begged the question of what the future holds for that franchise's star, Gal Gadot. Could DC Studios ultimately recast Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, or could she be one of the few previous components that sticks around?
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Teases Knock at the Cabin as a Genre-Bending Experience
When it comes to M. Night Shyamalan films, one of the only things fans can expect is the unexpected, as the final acts of such films typically feature surprising reveals, though in the case of the upcoming Knock at the Cabin, the filmmaker teased that the experience will deliver genre-bending elements. The first trailer for the film hinted at a seemingly straightforward experience, as a group of intruders antagonizes a family in the woods, but these recent remarks hint that there could be a lot more to the situation, not only from a narrative standpoint, but also a tonal perspective. Knock at the Cabin lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Addresses Possible Johnny Depp Return
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is a major staple at The Walt Disney Company, but fans haven't been given a new installment since 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and while there has been a lot of speculation about what the future holds for the series, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently expressed that he is taking "baby steps" towards the next installment, which could include Johnny Depp's return as Jack Sparrow. The filmmaker was sure to say that the goal wasn't necessarily to bring back Depp, more that progress is seemingly being made towards a final screenplay, which is sure to dictate what a new film will explore.
ComicBook
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals If His Feelings About The Last Jedi Have Changed
This week marked five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in theatres. The movie was helmed by Rian Johnson and has become the most divisive film of the entire franchise. The movie was loved by critics, earning 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is down to 42% due to some extreme review-bombing. In honor of the movie's anniversary, many people took to social media to celebrate the film, which many consider the best of the Disney era. One fan took to Twitter to ask Mark Hamill if his thoughts have changed on the movie. Previously, the actor talked about how Luke Skywalker's arc in the film mirrors his own life, and while he initially wasn't a fan of the character's direction, he changed his mind after he saw the finished film.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Cult Horror Movie Set to Make Shudder Debut in 2023
Last night during Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together, Shudder made a surprise announcement that has the horror community buzzing: Andrzej Żuławski's cult 1981 horror movie Possession is finally coming to the streaming service. Though originally just the trailer for the film was shown, Shudder's Head of Programming Sam Zimmerman confirmed the movie was finally coming to the service at the start of the new year. Though a full calendar of what to expect from the service in January of 2023 hasn't been announced just yet, confirmation that some horror fans can FINALLY see Possession starting in just a few weeks.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Storyboards Reveal Two Marvel Heroes Cut From the Illuminati
When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived in theaters earlier this year, it completely shook up what we thought was possible about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most shocking components of the film was the introduction of the film's iteration of The Illuminati, which not only included the returns of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Anson Mount as Black Bolt, but finally canonized John Krasinski as Reed Richards after years of fans wanting him to play the character. In the months since the film's debut, there's been a whole separate conversation about what characters almost appeared in the Illuminati — and a new piece of storyboard art confirms two prevailing theories.
ComicBook
The Keep Getting New Adaptation From The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero
The '80s delivered audiences a number of genre films that struggled with visual effects limitations, resulting in stories with lots of potential failing to be brought to life as effectively as they could, which includes the adaptation of F. Paul Wilson's novel The Keep back in 1983. Luckily, the author recently took to Twitter to confirm that there is expected to be another adaptation of the book on the way, this time with Greg Nicotero at the helm. As proven with projects like The Walking Dead and Shudder's Creepshow, Nicotero looks to be the perfect choice to honor the thrilling and fantastical elements of the book.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian: Star Wars Releases Their Version of a Yule Log Featuring Din Djarin and Grogu
'Tis the season to cozy up and sit by the fire... or a video of a fire. Yule log videos have become pretty popular after Netflix's looped video became a holiday staple. Now, Disney+ takes fans to the Arendelle from Frozen with their own yule log, and there's even a new Adult Swim yule log you can watch on HBO Max as well as an Interview with the Vampire-themed one on AMC. However, if you're not interested in a holiday-themed fire, Lucasfilm just released their own version: Star Wars by the Fire: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
