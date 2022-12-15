Sundance Institute announces Luca Guadagnino to receive International Icon Award

PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Institute announced today that Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will receive the International Icon Award.

According to the Sundance Film Institute, the Icon Award recognizes an international auteur who creates distinctive cinematic universes and has made a lasting impact on filmmaking, most notably through a commitment to storytelling and an unwavering creative vision.

Guadagnino is a writer, director, and producer, having worked on celebrated films such as “Call Me By Your Name” and “Suspiria.” Most recently, he directed “Bones and All.”

“Luca Guadagnino is a true visionary of cinema, and we are thrilled to honor him with this special award,” Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO, said in a press release. “Whether it’s with writing, directing, or producing, he has had an undeniable impact, not only on the Sundance Film Festival community but the film industry as a whole with his unique storytelling abilities.”

“Sundance has always felt like home for me; I have been to the festival four times,” Luca Guadagnino said in a press release. “I particularly remember how warmly the festival received Call Me By Your Name and how that changed my life. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be honored to be receiving this award.”

Guadagnino will be presented the award at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro on January 19 in Park City, joining previously announced honorees of the evening, Ryan Coogler , W. Kamau Bell, and Nikyatu Jusu.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place January 19–29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Resort.

