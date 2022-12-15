ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property in the Tucson Mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department's Tucson office confirms the wild animal's sighting Monday night.

Despite the icy weather, this mountain lion was on the move, it says.

However, based off the feline's "behavior" and "movement," the department believes it doesn't need to take action.

To report predator sightings, please call the 24/7 hotline at (623) 236-7201.

RELATED: Local spots mountain lion in Mountain Foothills yard

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

PaBo
3d ago

I do love our wildlife. If we are aware and stay safe, keep our pets safe, then the animal will stay safe. Enjoy him while he’s around. Beautiful cat!

