Las Vegas, NV

SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With an eclectic menu of organic seasonal dishes and more than 24 salsas, SOL Mexican Cocina has something for everyone. Joining me now with more is chef Samantha Deleon and vice president of marketing Giovanni Salvino-Prada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Luxor hosts America's Got Talent 'Superstars Live'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to hit the golden buzzer!. America's Got Talent is showcasing its best showstoppers of the year with the upcoming 'Superstars Live.'. The Luxor Hotel and Casino will be home to a variety of talent beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21. Past winners, finalists, and golden...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Rescue Mission provide 4,000 toys during annual holiday drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission put children in the holiday spirit with brand-new toys. The organization kicked off its 13th annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. The holiday event collected more than 4,000 toys for the Las Vegas youth community. Local children gathered to receive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Adopt-A-Family holiday event kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families in need can pick up food, toys, and some holiday cheer today. Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to host the 9th Annual Adopt-A-Family event. The holiday event begins from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Community Outreach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
NEVADA STATE
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Circa Las Vegas kicks off World Cup celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans gathered in downtown Las Vegas to celebrate Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Circa Resort captured the excitement with a watch party on Sunday. Soccer fans cheered on their team in Circa's new Galaxy Ballroom, surrounded by large LED screens to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Burnt out from the holidays? Study shows you're not alone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the most wonderful time of the year but it can also be stressful. Multiple weekends of social gatherings can start making you feel burnt out. According to a survey of more than 1,000 Americans from the Thriving Center of Psychology, more than half (58%) have trouble setting boundaries and saying "no" to things they don't want to do.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VGK players visit pediatric cancer patients during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights spread some holiday cheer to some well-deserving kids in the community. 10 VGK players participated in the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to inspire patients undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other rare diseases. William Karlsson and Mark Stone joined its...
LAS VEGAS, NV

