LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the most wonderful time of the year but it can also be stressful. Multiple weekends of social gatherings can start making you feel burnt out. According to a survey of more than 1,000 Americans from the Thriving Center of Psychology, more than half (58%) have trouble setting boundaries and saying "no" to things they don't want to do.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO