Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
High Roller set to be lit blue and white to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hanukkah is right around the corner. To celebrate, the High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit blue and white on Dec. 18. The High Roller is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd. The wheel takes 30 minutes to complete...
news3lv.com
SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With an eclectic menu of organic seasonal dishes and more than 24 salsas, SOL Mexican Cocina has something for everyone. Joining me now with more is chef Samantha Deleon and vice president of marketing Giovanni Salvino-Prada.
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
news3lv.com
Luxor hosts America's Got Talent 'Superstars Live'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to hit the golden buzzer!. America's Got Talent is showcasing its best showstoppers of the year with the upcoming 'Superstars Live.'. The Luxor Hotel and Casino will be home to a variety of talent beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21. Past winners, finalists, and golden...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
news3lv.com
Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
news3lv.com
Scrambling to find last-minute gifts without breaking the bank? Try a pawn shop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rise in inflation this year is impacting families across the country and Las Vegas. If you're scrambling to find a great gift this Christmas and don't want to break the bank, pawn shops might be an alternative to explore. Michael Mack showed News 3...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission provide 4,000 toys during annual holiday drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission put children in the holiday spirit with brand-new toys. The organization kicked off its 13th annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. The holiday event collected more than 4,000 toys for the Las Vegas youth community. Local children gathered to receive...
news3lv.com
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
news3lv.com
Adopt-A-Family holiday event kicks off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families in need can pick up food, toys, and some holiday cheer today. Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to host the 9th Annual Adopt-A-Family event. The holiday event begins from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Community Outreach...
news3lv.com
Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
news3lv.com
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas kicks off World Cup celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans gathered in downtown Las Vegas to celebrate Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Circa Resort captured the excitement with a watch party on Sunday. Soccer fans cheered on their team in Circa's new Galaxy Ballroom, surrounded by large LED screens to...
news3lv.com
Need an extra hand? The Boys and Girls Clubs Winter Break Camp is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter break is starting, and if you need an extra hand, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada can help. With schools closing for winter break on Dec. 19, some parents, particularly working parents, are wondering what to do with their children during this time.
news3lv.com
UNLV celebrates outstanding winter 2022 graduates, including one special Rebel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 2,000 UNLV Rebels will cross the Thomas and Mack stage on Monday and Tuesday. Five outstanding graduates will represent the class of 2022. Among them, Michael Saladino will receive his master's in urban leadership. Saladino is the fourth member of his family to...
news3lv.com
Burnt out from the holidays? Study shows you're not alone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the most wonderful time of the year but it can also be stressful. Multiple weekends of social gatherings can start making you feel burnt out. According to a survey of more than 1,000 Americans from the Thriving Center of Psychology, more than half (58%) have trouble setting boundaries and saying "no" to things they don't want to do.
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
VGK players visit pediatric cancer patients during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights spread some holiday cheer to some well-deserving kids in the community. 10 VGK players participated in the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to inspire patients undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other rare diseases. William Karlsson and Mark Stone joined its...
news3lv.com
79-year-old man dies after being struck by minivan in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 79-year-old man died after being struck by a minivan while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair this week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The collision was reported at Decatur and Charleston boulevards just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a news release from LVMPD.
Comments / 0