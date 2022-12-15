Italian architecture brand Studio Beltrame has designed a stunning treehouse, which mimics the shape of a pine tree, and has been tucked away and concealed subtly in the lush forests of the Italian Alps. Called II Pino, the holiday home consists of three levels stacked one on top of the other, each providing a different opportunity to connect with nature. The home is energy efficient, and positioned among the high treetops which are visited only by birds!

11 DAYS AGO