Florida State

Gov. DeSantis signs bills aimed at overhauling property insurance, providing hurricane relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers finished...
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 3

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Sarasota and Lithia.
Family of fallen soldier gifted Land O’Lakes home

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Christmas came early for the family of a fallen U.S. Army soldier who is moving into a new mortgage-free home in Pasco County. One year after breaking ground on the ‘Let Us Do Good Village’ in Land O’Lakes, representatives from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation flew from New York to Florida to welcome the Thornton family to their new home.
Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
How do fish react to cooler ‘winter’ weather in Tampa Bay?

Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says as we approach the new moon, water flow should increase, which means moving water. This increases the chances of fish bite. As far as this adverse weather, they get more excited and feed more actively.

