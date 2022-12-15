Read full article on original website
The Link Between Severe COVID and Exercise Is Even Stronger Than We Thought
Doctors have long said that exercising can decrease the risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19, like hospitalization and death, but it's never quite been clear how much exercise is necessary to see those effects. Will one or two workouts a week suffice, or do you need to be working up a sweat every day to lessen your risk of severe COVID? A new study released in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine aimed to find out, looking at how different amounts of exercise affected outcomes of COVID among a large sample size of patients.
What Is a Decidual Cast? Everything You Need to Know About This Menstrual Condition
You know sexual health education is a problem when even nurses are stunned by their bodies during menstruation. In a viral TikTok video, Iowa-based nurse Madi Swegle described her experience with a rare, but extremely painful decidual cast. https://www.tiktok.com/@sweglestory/video/7169334367037213995?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7169334367037213995. "Something extremely scary and honesty a little traumatic happened to me...
