Rockwall, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Dec. 12 meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing the (10/12/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of...
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett Area Chamber launches National Civics Bee

ROWLETT, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation the competition will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County Young Republicans to welcome Legislative Priorities Chairman at next meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans are very excited to announce our January speaker, Legislative Priorities Chairman, Jill Glover!. Every other year thousands of delegates from across our state convene at the Republican Party of Texas convention to determine which topics should be prioritized by our state legislators. This year 5000 voting delegates chose the following 8 priority topics:
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack

DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History

Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Approves $160M for Police Equipment

Dallas City Council approved several resolutions to allocate nearly $160 million of tax-payer funds to acquire new police equipment during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The City of Dallas has entered a new cooperative agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. for additional radio and subscription services. This...
DALLAS, TX
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
DALLAS, TX
