Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Dec. 12 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing the (10/12/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of...
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
Rowlett Area Chamber launches National Civics Bee
ROWLETT, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation the competition will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
Rockwall County Young Republicans to welcome Legislative Priorities Chairman at next meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans are very excited to announce our January speaker, Legislative Priorities Chairman, Jill Glover!. Every other year thousands of delegates from across our state convene at the Republican Party of Texas convention to determine which topics should be prioritized by our state legislators. This year 5000 voting delegates chose the following 8 priority topics:
Passing of the gavel at Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) Edna Sullivan President and Betsy Gallagher Vice President of the Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club have fulfilled their oath as of November 2022 and “passed on the gavel” to new leadership. Goals were met and expectations were exceeded. Advances in Rockwall were made...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
fox4news.com
Those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery remembered on Wreaths Across America Day
DALLAS - Saturday marked Wreaths Across America Day, where volunteers laid wreaths at the tombstones of the men and women who fought for our country. That work was done at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where more than 50,000 wreaths were laid in honor of those who lost their lives. "Think...
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
Salad and Go set to open Lewisville location in December
Salad and Go is expected to open its Lewisville location Dec. 20. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is expected to open its Lewisville location Dec. 20. It will be located at 1102 W. Main St. The drive-thru restaurant chain offers a variety of salads along with wraps, soup and breakfast items.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Approves $160M for Police Equipment
Dallas City Council approved several resolutions to allocate nearly $160 million of tax-payer funds to acquire new police equipment during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The City of Dallas has entered a new cooperative agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. for additional radio and subscription services. This...
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Dec. 20
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 14, 2022) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Dec. 20. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
starlocalmedia.com
District 6-6A co-MVP Hardy fuels Lewisville’s historic season
Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy can be considered the ultimate Swiss army knife. Whether it’s a long punt return, a run for a gain on a trick play, a pass reception or a tackle on defense, Hardy plays a variety of roles for the Farmers.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
fox4news.com
El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0