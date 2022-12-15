Read full article on original website
Why Detective Grace Muncy From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar
Fans of NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" were introduced to a new character and team player with the addition of Detective Grace Muncy. In Season 24, Episode 2, "The One You Feed," Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU are in charge of investigating a sad case involving a teenage rape victim who also loses her father. Benson and her team make space for Captain Mike Duarte (Maurice Compte) and Detective Muncy of the Bronx Gang Unit, who arrive to assist.
The Blacklist's Megan Boone Couldn't Heap Enough Praise On The Show's Crew
Megan Boone is best known for playing the deuteragonist Elizabeth Keen on the NBC crime drama "The Blacklist," but after eight seasons and 174 episodes (per IMDb), the thespian retired Lizzy's badge and pistol. And rather than leaving the door open for Boone to possibly return in the future, her character is tragically murdered in "The Blacklist's" Season 8 finale. The series continues to score off the charts with critics, per Rotten Tomatoes, and Boone had nothing but kind words to say when it came to discussing her swan song.
What Has Lucifer Star Kevin Alejandro Been Up To Since The Show Ended?
Kevin Alejandro's "True Blood" character, Jesús Velásquez, was so perfectly cast fans immediately fell in love with the Mexican witch, or brujo, just as quickly as Lafayette Reynolds (Nelsan Ellis) did. Alejandro brought charisma and compassion to the role, and his romantic relationship with Lafayette was a favorite. "Loved him; he was probably one of my favorite characters," wrote u/Agt38 on a "True Blood" subreddit. "I was truly devastated when he died; it wasn't fair. I'm still salty about it."
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Eric Stonestreet's Favorite Cam Moment From Modern Family Is A Season 1 Fizbo Crack-Up
"Modern Family" delivered so many memorable moments during its 11-season run. The show followed a general formula: Mine the Pritchett and Dunphy family for laughs and drama by zeroing in on their hang-ups and insecurities, as well as their love and support for each other, and do so in almost endless permutations.
Lucy Knight's Shocking Death On ER May Not Have Sat Well With Fans
For a time in "ER," being a doctor at Cook County General Hospital meant you could do your job relatively unscathed. Sure, there were the emotional battle scars and mental health tolls. Still, the medical drama series didn't rack up nearly the body count as "Grey's Anatomy," the heir apparent to "ER," insofar as the hospital staff was concerned.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Johnny Galecki Compares His Experience On The Big Bang Theory To Friends
"The Big Bang Theory" aired on television for the first time in 2007, offering CBS audiences a sitcom unlike any other. Instead of focusing on a dysfunctional yet loving family or a kid coming of age in a wacky neighborhood, it put the focus on a group of young adults who wear their love of comic books, video games, science, and general pop culture on their sleeves. It goes without saying that viewers responded well to this premise, resulting in the program running for 12 years and becoming a globally-recognized TV favorite.
Even Chandler Riggs Didn't Know How Old Carl Was Supposed To Be On The Walking Dead
By the time Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) met his end in the world of "The Walking Dead," there seemed to be a general acknowledgment that he had fully grown up. In some ways, his quiet, dignified death, after saying goodbye to the most important people in his life, was in contrast to the immaturity he would often show in the series' earlier seasons. As TV Guide put it in 2017, Carl had grown up before viewers' very eyes, going from a whiny kid constantly finding himself in dangerous situations to a leader.
Why Gibbs' Suit In NCIS Means More Than You Think
Crime dramas are all over the television scene and have been for some time, but not all are created equal. A few have risen above the rest to become particularly beloved and recognized as some of the very best the genre has to offer. The occasionally questionable "NCIS" is one of these titles, earning such an impressive status in the years following its small screen debut in September 2003. This likely came due to a multitude of factors, ranging from its high TV production value to its gripping stories, as well as its cast of engaging characters.
What Has The Blacklist's Mozhan Marnò Been Up To Since Leaving The Show?
NBC's "The Blacklist" has always been a show set apart by its unusually rich and engaging character work amidst the weekly cases and procedural thrills, from Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) himself down to each of the principal cast members. And the character of Samar Navabi was no exception. A Mossad agent from Iran who joins the FBI Blacklist task force on Season 2, Samar took some time to really come into her own on the show, as the second season's initial run of episodes favored mystery and suspense over her motives as an agent. But as more of Samar's past was revealed and she proved her mettle as a true team member, she became one of the show's most compelling characters — aided, of course, by Mozhan Marnò's consistently strong performance in the role.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee A Budding Romance Between Spider And Kiri
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Why Miles Fowler Left The Resident After Just One Season
When Emily VanCamp left "The Resident" after four seasons (via Deadline), the medical drama needed new cast members. Another young actor joining the series in Season 5 indicated that the show would be receiving some fresh storylines. The long-lost son of neurosurgeon Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), Trevor Daniels is an...
Avatar 2 Fans Can't Seem To Agree On Jake's Skills As A Father
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has come a long way since his first ingratiation into the Na'vi's culture. When we first meet the protagonist of "Avatar," he does not adhere to the idealism of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). As part of the military, he blindly follows orders from Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who views the Na'vi as adversaries and wants to strip Pandora of its precious resources. Jake accepts the task of being put into an Avatar and comes to learn the Na'vi way of life. But after seeing the plight of the Na'vi up close and personal, he turns away from his marine background and fights against the military occupation.
Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Had Big Plans For Henry Cavill's Superman Before The DC Studios Shakeup
2022's "Black Adam" boasts a stacked roster of iconic DC characters that all come with long histories on the page. Although, the majority didn't surprise anyone since the likes of Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and more were heavily involved in the marketing of the feature. On the other hand, there were a few unexpected cameos throughout that kept audiences on their toes — chief among them being Henry Cavill, who made his triumphant return to the DC Universe in the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence.
Jenna Ortega's Iconic Wednesday Dance Almost Involved A Flash Mob Before She Shot The Idea Down
There are plenty of iconic dance scenes in film and TV, such as Gene Kelly in "Singing in the Rain" or Uma Thurman and John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction." Now a TV dance scene has made this honorary list by achieving viral popularity, forever setting it among the most memorable. We're, of course, referring to the dance scene in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday." The scene appears in Episode 4 of the show, "Woe What a Night."
Whatever Happened To Kevin Nealon?
Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon made a name for himself as part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast between 1986 and 1995. He made audiences laugh with original characters and spot-on impressions of other celebrities and also served as an anchor for the popular "Weekend Update" segment, giving some of his most memorable comedic performances while delivering satirical news. After his successful run on "SNL," Nealon entered the film world with roles in multiple Adam Sandler-led projects including Gary Potter in "Happy Gilmore" and Stanley the Gatekeeper in "Little Nicky."
Whatever Happened To Charlotte From Lucifer?
In the vein of many supernatural dramas before it, "Lucifer" has been host to a collection of inventive and ultimately entertaining villains. Taking on the time-honored tradition of past series like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Lucifer" implements season-long antagonists that push its characters to understand something about themselves. And when it comes to everyone's favorite Devil (Tom Ellis), no villain had more to teach him than his mother, The Goddess (Tricia Helfer). After millennia of being locked away in Hell, The Goddess returns and takes over the body of defense attorney Charlotte Richards. Through her shenanigans, Lucifer overcomes his abandonment issues and eventually finds a way to release her. But the casting of the character is even more brilliant than making the Devil himself struggle with his Freudian issues.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Before
Whitney Houston left a huge mark on the world of music until her death in 2012. Among the best-selling artists of all time, she is widely regarded as one of the best singers to ever live (via Rolling Stone). With hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Greatest Love of All," she has influenced everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey thanks to her strong vocals, and also won a string of awards, including Emmys, Grammys, and even Guinness World Records. Her career was not just limited to music either, with Houston going on to star in successful films such as "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner.
Oppenheimer's First Trailer Already Has Fans Clamoring For Cillian Murphy To Win An Oscar
There are few filmmakers nowadays who can say they've pushed the limits of the medium like Christopher Nolan. Whether he's reinventing the superhero subgenre with his acclaimed "Dark Knight" trilogy, messing with our minds in "Inception" or pulling our heartstrings with "Interstellar," Nolan always proves himself as a dominant force in the cinema world to be reckoned with. Now the "Tenet" director's filmography will take its most ambitious step yet with 2023's "Oppenheimer."
