ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

iPhone 14's SOS feature leads to rescue after car plunges 300 feet in Angeles National Forest

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSnlg_0jjy2XwF00

A man and woman used an iPhone 14's emergency SOS feature and were rescued Tuesday after their car plunged some 300 feet into a canyon in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

Shortly before, 2 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Crescenta Valley station received a notification from an iPhone 14 via satellite service, the agency said. The victims, both in their 20s, had been involved in a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 18.87 in Monkey Canyon, where their car went "off the side of the mountain," according to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team.

"They were in a remote canyon with no cellular phone service" and were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle, the team said in a statement.

Using the emergency satellite service on their iPhone 14, the victims were able to communicate to a relay center via text, authorities said. The center contacted the station, which dispatched the Search and Rescue Team, L.A. County firefighters, sheriff's patrol units and a helicopter.

A woman was safely rescued from the Cucamonga wash in Ontario Sunday morning as Southern California continues to see heavy rainfall in parts of the region.

After the call center provided the latitude and longitude of the victims' location, the rescue helicopter was able to find them and lower a paramedic via cable. The man and woman had suffered mild to moderate injuries in the crash, which left their vehicle overturned at the bottom of the canyon.

Video provided by the Sheriff's Department shows the victims being hoisted into the helicopter. They were then transported to a hospital, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead, husband injured in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors found a man injured and his wife unresponsive at Zion National Park Wednesday, and Search and Rescue crews responded to the scenes. The man, found on Riverside Walk, was transported to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. Farther up...
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway

UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
POWER COUNTY, ID
CBS LA

Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash

Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Outsider.com

Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body

Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
LANE COUNTY, OR
NBC Los Angeles

Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP

As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
CBS Sacramento

Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say

MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
AccuWeather

Parked police car sets off chain reaction down icy Oregon hill

An onlooker captured video of all of the collisions and chaos that ensued after the police SUV slid down a road, which snowfall and cold weather had turned into an icy slope. A parked police vehicle created a domino effect on Monday, Dec. 5, in Pendleton, Oregon, as it slid down an icy road into other vehicles parked along the curb.
PENDLETON, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage. Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits. Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times. Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV...
LIGONIER, PA
Carscoops

Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash

A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Jackson Hole Radio

Astoria bridge closed after semi truck crash

The bridge to Astoria Hot Springs and the Snake River Sporting Club Is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a semi-trailer truck on Thursday morning. Timelines for damage repair and reopening of the Astoria Bridge won’t be known until the engineers from the Snake River Sporting Club have completed a full damage assessment.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy