Iowa State

WRDW-TV

Ossoff bill on veteran benefits gets final congressional OK

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia’s veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law. The bipartisan bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests necessary to access the service benefits...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
WRDW-TV

White House hosts Augusta’s incoming mayor, others

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, the White House hosted a series of briefings with several newly elected mayors from cities across the country, including Augusta. During the half-day forum, the mayors and mayors-elect met with several senior Biden-Harris administration officials who outlined the president’s priorities. The mayors also learned about the Biden economic agenda, including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Inflation Reduction Act.
AUGUSTA, GA

