Ossoff bill on veteran benefits gets final congressional OK
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia’s veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law. The bipartisan bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests necessary to access the service benefits...
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Learn about veterans benefits bill passed by Congress
A look at barriers to employment for some in the 2-state region. Chilly stretch of days ahead. Cloudy Saturday, Sunny Sunday - Staying dry through Monday.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Lawmakers’ push to shield their home addresses is misguided
Lawmakers are on a mission to make it harder for us to find out about their financial assets. The post Lawmakers’ push to shield their home addresses is misguided appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
An aide regularly instructs Trump allies to call him and praise him to boost his spirits, report says
Donald Trump's aides channel praise to make him feel good, but few can push back against his worst decisions, The Washington Post said.
House Dems poised to release Trump’s tax secrets
The move could pile on to the controversies surrounding the former president.
Free COVID tests are available again by mail for U.S. households
WASHINGTON - As of now, U.S. households can again order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of COVID infections, according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online at covidtests.gov. All you...
White House hosts Augusta’s incoming mayor, others
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, the White House hosted a series of briefings with several newly elected mayors from cities across the country, including Augusta. During the half-day forum, the mayors and mayors-elect met with several senior Biden-Harris administration officials who outlined the president’s priorities. The mayors also learned about the Biden economic agenda, including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Inflation Reduction Act.
Maine Lawmakers Move To Block Stricter Rules Protecting Endangered Whales
In a draft provision obtained by HuffPost, Sen. Susan Collins (R) and others seek to void a judge’s order for stronger safeguards for North Atlantic right whales.
