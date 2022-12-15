Read full article on original website
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen....
Former Virginia first lady 'Jinks' Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died Friday morning at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said...
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of...
Dripping Springs treehouse yurt owner named Texas' top new Airbnb host
The deck is built into a 300-year-old live oak.
Texas 'Survivor' winner plans to donate $1M to veterans in his father's memory
A Texas man won the hit reality show Survivor and has plans to donate the entire $1 million prize. Mike Gabler, a Houston native, referenced his plan to give away his winnings to veterans throughout the show, but he can put that plan into action since he was crowned the winner of season 43 of the show on Wednesday, December 14. The 52-year-old is a heart valve specialist and comes from a military family.
