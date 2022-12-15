TUCSON, Ariz. -- When the Patriots and Raiders met for joint practices out in Nevada back in August, it was a tale of two workouts. On Day 1, the Raiders dominated. Davante Adams couldn't be stopped. The Las Vegas defense had its way with Bill Belichick's club. On Day 2, the Patriots offense -- which had already exhibited more than its share of flaws in training camp practices leading up to that week -- showed signs of life.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO