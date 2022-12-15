Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Las Vegas Raiders Defeat New England Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 in Las Vegas Sunday night. The score came to a tie in the game's last minute of the fourth quarter when the Raiders scored a touchdown that went under scoring review to determine whether the touchdown was out-of-bounds or not, only for it to be deemed legal.
NECN
Patriots Vs. Raiders Preview: Five Matchups to Watch in Week 15 Showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- When the Patriots and Raiders met for joint practices out in Nevada back in August, it was a tale of two workouts. On Day 1, the Raiders dominated. Davante Adams couldn't be stopped. The Las Vegas defense had its way with Bill Belichick's club. On Day 2, the Patriots offense -- which had already exhibited more than its share of flaws in training camp practices leading up to that week -- showed signs of life.
NECN
What Are the Biggest Comebacks in NFL History?
What are the biggest comebacks in NFL history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts -- led by head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts stormed out to a 33-0 lead at halftime in...
NECN
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
NECN
Would Julian Edelman Return to the NFL? He Addresses What Situation He'd Consider
Perry: Would Edelman return to the NFL under the right circumstances? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Julian Edelman is going on nearly two full years retired. But that doesn't mean he isn't thinking about a return. He told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that he's been approached by...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Comments / 0